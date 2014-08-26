(Adds poll details, Rousseff campaign comment, analysts)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA Aug 26 A surging Marina Silva has
narrowed President Dilma Rousseff's lead in Brazil's
presidential race, a new opinion poll showed on Tuesday, paving
the way for a likely second-round runoff in which the popular
environmentalist looks well-positioned to win.
Silva, who was thrust into the presidential race last week
following the death of her party's candidate, has 29 percent of
voter support heading into the Oct. 5 vote, according to the
survey by polling institute Ibope.
The poll showed Rousseff with 34 percent, down from 38
percent in the previous Ibope survey in early August. The other
main opposition candidate, Senator Aecio Neves, had 19 percent
support, down from 23 percent in the last Ibope poll.
In a likely second-round runoff on Oct. 26 between the top
two vote-getters, Silva would defeat Rousseff by a margin of
nine percentage points, according to the poll, which had a
margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.
A renowned defender of the Amazon rainforest who placed a
strong third in the 2010 presidential election, Silva has
upended this year's race since declaring her candidacy last
Wednesday. But many political analysts warn that both Rousseff
and Neves have plenty of time, along with more powerful and
better-funded parties behind them, to counter Silva's rise
before election day.
Silva surged 10 percentage points ahead of Neves, the
centrist candidate favored by investors, and now threatens to
dislodge the ruling Workers' Party in its toughest election
since it won office in 2002, the Ibope poll showed.
A separate poll due to be published on Wednesday by the
transport industry lobby CNT will also show Silva surging and
support dropping for Rousseff and Neves, the CNT said in a
statement on Tuesday.
"Silva is the favorite for the runoff, where she will draw
more of Neves's supporters than Rousseff," said Carlos Melo, a
political scientist at the Insper business school. "If she makes
no mistakes, she will be in a very strong position."
Silva's big asset is her low rejection rate, just 10 percent
compared with 36 percent of voters who said they would never
vote for Rousseff, which indicates the president does not have
much room to grow but her challenger does.
Despite Brazil's high cost of living and a stalling economy,
the Rousseff administration's approval rating rose two
percentage points to 34 percent, a number her party is bound to
point to as evidence that things are not that bad.
"Marina has become the No. 1 factor in the election," said a
Rousseff campaign official who asked not to be named. Silva has
become the catalyst of opposition sentiment, but now she will
become the target of all the candidates, he said. "We have to
see what the other campaigns will do to deconstruct her."
Analysts say Silva has benefited from sympathy over the
tragic death of Eduardo Campos, who had invited her to join his
ticket as his running mate, and they will be watching a series
of opinion polls this week to see if support for Silva wanes
after the initial surge.
Silva is seen as an anti-establishment figure who could
restore ethical principles to Brazilian politics and she appeals
to voters who are disenchanted with Brazil's main parties. A
fervent evangelical Christian, she will also draw votes from
this growing religious constituency.
The poll showed Silva stealing support from all candidates,
including another evangelical candidate Pastor Everaldo, and
drawing uncommitted voters into the election.
The prospect of Silva defeating Rousseff has rallied
Brazil's stock market for two weeks, with investors betting on
an end to the leftist president's interventionist economic
policies, which have undermined business confidence in the once
high-flying emerging market economy.
Yet Silva's intransigent style of politics may make it
difficult for her to build the coalitions with traditional
political parties that she would need to govern Brazil if
elected.
"The critical challenge for Marina over the next two weeks
will be to transition from being a protest vote candidate to
someone voters are willing and able to trust to lead the
country," the Eurasia political risk consultancy said in a note
to clients.
Silva's economic platform will be announced on Friday. While
her policies remain a mystery, her top adviser, Eduardo
Giannetti, has said they will be as orthodox and market-friendly
as those of Neves.
Silva met recently with bankers in Sao Paulo and said, if
elected, she would mostly delegate economic policy to a
respected group of advisers. "I'm not going to try to manage
something I don't understand," one banker present quoted her as
saying.
Ibope surveyed 2,506 people nationwide between Aug. 23-26
for the poll, which was published on the website of the O Estado
de S. Paulo newspaper.
