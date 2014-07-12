BRASILIA, July 11 Brazil's humiliating defeat in
the World Cup will have no impact on the elections in October,
President Dilma Rousseff predicted on Friday as she prepares to
hit the campaign trail to seek a second term.
Despite criticism of her government's preparations for
hosting the soccer tournament, Rousseff's poll numbers crept
higher recently as Brazilians got caught up in the excitement of
the month-long World Cup.
But Brazil's 7-1 trouncing by Germany in Tuesday's
semi-finals changed the nation's mood ahead of what is shaping
up to be the toughest race since her leftist Workers' Party won
power in 2002.
"There is a tradition in Brazil that you don't mix soccer
with politics," Rousseff told a group of foreign reporters at
the presidential residence in Brasilia. "What would have been
serious was losing the World Cup off the pitch."
Despite delays in the delivery of stadiums, the World Cup in
Brazil has been widely praised for its riveting soccer action on
the field and generally good logistics. Rousseff said none of
the predictions of disastrous venues, chaotic airports, power
blackouts and even a dengue fever outbreak had come true.
Polls show that Rousseff remains the favorite heading into
the Oct. 5 vote, though her challengers have narrowed the gap in
recent months. The election is likely to be decided in a
second-round runoff later that month against Aecio Neves of the
pro-business Brazilian Social Democracy Party.
Rousseff plans to campaign on the improvements in social
conditions in Brazil since her Worker's Party took power and
lifted tens of millions of Brazilians from poverty and into the
consumer market economy.
Such a reduction in social differences has not been seen
since the return to democracy in post-Franco Spain, she said, in
reference to dictator Francisco Franco who ruled the European
country from 1939 to 1975.
The rapid expansion in the number of consumers raised
expectations among Brazil's middle class that is demanding
better quality services in education, health and transport,
Rousseff said. Those grievances helped spark a wave of massive
protests last year by Brazilians angered by the $11 billion cost
of the World Cup.
Rousseff said improving productivity and infrastructure are
priorities for Brazil to make the country more competitive in
the current context of slow economic growth worldwide.
Brazil will enter a partnership with China to build railways
during next week's visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, she
said.
Asked if she would change her economic polices if
re-elected, Rousseff defended her intervention in the
electricity market last year in a bid to cut power rates paid by
consumers, a move that caused shares in electricity companies to
plummet.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Ken Wills)