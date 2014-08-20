BRASILIA Aug 20 Environmentalist Marina Silva
accepted the nomination of the Brazilian Socialist Party on
Wednesday, launching a bid for president that has shaken up the
campaign for Brazil's Oct. 5 election and threatens the
re-election of President Dilma Rousseff.
Silva replaces PSB candidate Eduardo Campos who was killed
in a plane crash a week ago, party leaders said.
An opinion poll on Monday showed Silva tied in second place
with Aecio Neves of the business-friendly Brazilian Social
Democracy Party (PSDB) in a race that will go to a second-round
runoff in which Silva could defeat Dilma Rousseff.
