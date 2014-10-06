(Adds comments from candidates, financial analyst)
By Brian Winter and Anthony Boadle
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA Oct 5 Brazil's leftist
President Dilma Rousseff placed first in Sunday's election but
did not get enough votes to avoid a runoff and will face
pro-business rival Aecio Neves, who made a dramatic late surge
to finish a strong second.
After Brazil's most volatile campaign in decades, which saw
one candidate die in a plane crash and another soar into first
place only to collapse at the end, the result ended up being
what was expected a year ago - a showdown between two arch-rival
parties that have governed the country for the last 20 years.
Rousseff will spend the next three weeks fending off an
energized Neves, a senator and darling of the investor community
who blames her interventionist policies for a long economic
slump and proposes free trade and tighter government spending.
Rousseff remains a slight favorite to win, due to her
party's strong record of reducing poverty and creating jobs
throughout its 12 years in power.
Seeking a second four-year term, she will also try to
exploit a widespread perception that Neves' centrist Brazilian
Social Democracy Party (PSDB), which governed from 1995 to 2002,
is beholden to the rich.
In a speech on Sunday night, Rousseff wasted no time lashing
out at the PSDB as the party of "recession, spending cuts and
unemployment."
"The Brazilian people don't want ghosts from the past," she
said in a hoarse voice.
With 99.9 percent of votes counted, Rousseff led with 41.6
percent support compared to 33.6 percent for Neves.
Marina Silva, a prominent environmentalist who had recently
led opinion polls but wilted in the final days under a barrage
of negative TV ads and doubts about her shifting positions on
issues, came in third place with just 21.3 percent of votes.
That provided Neves, a popular two-term state governor and
the grandson of a beloved politician from the 1980s, a window to
present himself as a more reliable alternative.
Still, he immediately set out to woo Silva's voters, who
will be critical to deciding the Oct. 26 runoff.
At a raucous celebratory speech, he paused to remember the
Brazilian Socialist Party's original presidential candidate,
Eduardo Campos, who died in a plane crash on Aug. 13, prompting
Silva to take his place. He also pointed out that combining his
votes with hers would lead to victory.
"This feeling of change that is widely present in all of
Brazil was already victorious in the first round," Neves said.
Nearly 60 percent of Silva voters said in polls last week
they would throw their support behind Neves if he made it into
the runoff.
But others who were drawn to Silva's more leftist past will
be hesitant to support the PSDB, which implemented important but
unpopular pro-market reforms when it ran Brazil from 1995 to
2002.
A nationwide poll by Datafolha released on Saturday showed
that, in a runoff, Rousseff would lead Neves by a margin of 48
percent to 42 percent. Still, Neves did much better than
expected on Sunday and is within striking distance.
When Silva finished third in the 2010 election, she remained
neutral. She did not show her cards in her concession speech on
Sunday, saying only that members of her coalition would hold
meetings in coming days to discuss any endorsements.
MARKET RALLY SEEMS LIKELY
Despite an initially glum mood at her campaign headquarters
as results came in, Rousseff voiced optimism and said she could
deliver the change Brazilians want after street protests swept
the country last year - while preserving the achievements of
recent years, such as low unemployment.
"My second term will be much better than my first," she
said.
Neves' strong showing seems likely to spark a rally in
Brazil's stocks and currency on Monday. Investors have in recent
months bid up assets every time a change in government seems
more likely.
"The next few weeks are going to be weeks of intense
volatility in the markets," said Paulo Rabello de Castro,
chairman of SR Rating, a Brazilian rating agency. "But I really
wish I had bought Brazilian assets last week."
After growing at more than 4 percent a year during a
commodities-fueled boom last decade, Brazil's economy has
averaged less than 2 percent growth under Rousseff and many on
Wall Street and in Sao Paulo have made no secret of their desire
for more market-friendly policies.
Andre Cesar, a political analyst, said Neves appeared to
have an even chance at victory. "(Neves) has turned into a very
difficult adversary for Rousseff. He has gained muscle and a new
energy," Cesar said.
Rousseff counts on a bedrock of support among the working
class, thanks to generous social welfare programs and the record
of her ruling Workers' Party in reducing one of the world's
biggest gaps between rich and poor.
Support from her predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who
remains by most measures Brazil's most popular politician, will
also boost her in the runoff race.
"What's at stake is continuity," said Ana Augusta de
Medeiros, a 71-year-old voter in Rio de Janeiro. "I hope they
will continue working on behalf of the poor."
Yet others yearn for a change, pointing to poor health care
and education services and infrastructure bottlenecks that have
made Brazil one of the world's most expensive and difficult
places to do business.
"Dilma already tried. The things that she promised she did
not complete," said Rosilene Silva de Jesus, 29, who voted for
Silva in Sao Paulo.
Because of the topsy-turvy race, campaigning was noisier
than usual in a country where the electoral process at times
feels more like a carnival.
Candidates employed armies of pamphleteers and flag-wavers
at street corners, while campaign jingles, often composed by
celebrity musicians, blasted from sound cars and televisions.
This year's frenzy was disrupted when Campos' plane crashed
in bad weather along the coast just south of Sao Paulo. Silva
rode a wave of public sympathy and her own inspiring,
up-from-nothing life story to first place in the polls in early
September, but then stumbled badly at the end.
(Additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro, Jeferson
Ribeiro in Brasilia; Editing by Todd Benson and Kieran Murray)