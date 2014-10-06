(Updates with comments from Rousseff and Neves)
By Brian Winter and Anthony Boadle
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA Oct 6 A tight runoff
campaign for Brazil's presidency kicked off on Monday with
leftist incumbent Dilma Rousseff and pro-business rival Aecio
Neves racing to win over supporters of the third-placed
candidate after she was knocked out of the election.
Neves, a centrist senator who had been widely written off
until a few days before Sunday's first-round vote, rode a late
surge in support to grab second place with 33.6 percent of the
vote.
Rousseff led with 41.6 percent and they now face each other
in an Oct. 26 runoff to decide Brazil's most unpredictable race
in decades.
Rousseff remains a slight favorite as she has strong support
among Brazil's poor but Neves is within striking distance and is
expected to pick up most of the 21 percent of voters who backed
the third-placed finisher, environmentalist Marina Silva.
Neves reached out to Silva on Monday, stressing the
similarities of their proposals to reduce the size of government
and free up private enterprise.
He said he was the candidate of change, a slogan dear to
Silva who sought to end the horse-trading of Brazilian politics.
He also fired back at Rousseff, who said he represents the
"ghosts of the past," a reference to an austerity drive, layoffs
and the privatization of state assets when his Brazilian Social
Democracy Party, or PSDB, last held power from 1995-2002.
"The truth is Brazilians are far more concerned with the
monsters of the present: high inflation, recession and
corruption," Neves said.
Brazil's main stock index jumped 4.72 percent on
Monday, its biggest one-day rise in more than three years, as
investors were cheered by Neves' strong showing. The real
currency closed 1.46 percent stronger.
Latin America's largest economy has been stuck in a rut for
nearly four years under Rousseff, and most of Brazil's business
community and Wall Street investors have made no secret of their
desire for change.
Rousseff returned to the offensive on Monday in a campaign
that is increasingly being drawn along class lines.
"Investors don't win elections in Brazil. They are won with
the votes of the Brazilian people," she told reporters.
She also attacked Neves' top economic policy advisor, former
central bank president Arminio Fraga, saying that inflation went
beyond the official target on his watch and interest rates hit
45 percent.
WOOING SILVA
Both Rousseff and Neves will try to win over Silva's
supporters.
She had soared in opinion polls earlier in the race and
looked on track to win the election in a runoff. Her support
crumbled in the homestretch amid questions about her shifting
views on major issues, but she is admired by many voters and
could still help swing the election with an endorsement.
Top Rousseff aide Gilberto Carvalho said on Sunday night
that he had already spoken to the head of Silva's Brazilian
Socialist Party, Roberto Amaral, to ask for their support.
"He asked for calm and more time to talk with the party,"
Carvalho told reporters.
Silva called both Rousseff and Neves on Monday but they said
they did not raise the issue of her endorsement in the calls.
Silva's party will meet on Wednesday and a decision on
whether to formally back a candidate in the runoff is expected
by Thursday, party leaders said.
Most observers believe Rousseff has very little chance of
winning formal backing from Silva, after unleashing a barrage of
negative ads that contributed to her collapse.
Instead, her best hope may be for Silva to stay neutral, as
she did after finishing third in the 2010 race, which could
allow Rousseff to peel away her more left-leaning supporters.
The Silva and Neves camps shared broadly similar
market-friendly platforms and Silva's campaign chief, Walter
Feldman, is a former PSDB leader with enduring ties to the
party.
BATTLE BETWEEN VISIONS
The runoff will be a battle between opposing visions for
Brazil: the state-led capitalism of the ruling Workers' Party,
and the market-friendly policies promised by Neves and the PSDB.
The two parties are arch-rivals and between them they have
run Brazil for the last 20 years. Rousseff and her party accuse
the PSDB of favoring the rich, a potent accusation in a country
where more than half of voters live in households earning less
than $1,000 a month.
Polls taken prior to Sunday showed Rousseff would beat Neves
by as much as 8 percentage points in a runoff, although Neves'
dramatic turnaround gives him clear momentum.
That could be important in a race in which most voters have
told pollsters they want change from the government but many
also have misgivings about kicking Rousseff out of power.
The first opinion polls for the runoff are expected on
Thursday. They could face greater scrutiny failed to project the
scale of Neves' late first-round surge.
As recently as 10 days ago, polls showed him stuck in third
place and trailing Silva by 9 percentage points.
But when Silva's lack of party support and reputation for
unpredictable decisions scared away many voters at the last
minute, Neves' consistent pro-business message and calm,
presidential air won them over.
Expectations of a Rousseff victory had in recent days
battered stocks and driven the currency to a five-year low.
Although markets snapped back on Monday, they are likely to be
volatile over the next three weeks.
Despite falling investment, weak consumer confidence and a
loss of competitiveness by Brazilian manufacturers, Rousseff and
her supporters blame the economic woes on international
instability, not her policies. Unemployment has remained near
historic lows, and wages have been steady.
To win, Neves may have to distance himself from the PSDB's
last time in government, a period that saw important pro-market
reforms but is remembered by most voters for high unemployment
and painful budget cuts.
He must also convince voters that his promise to jumpstart
the economy won't come at the expense of social programs,
especially a popular monthly stipend that low-income families
receive in exchange for keeping their children in schools.
(Additional reporting by Eduardo Simoes, Jeferson Ribeiro and
Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Todd Benson and Kieran Murray)