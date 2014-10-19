By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Oct 19 Opposition candidate Aecio
Neves is heading into the final week of Brazil's presidential
race with a razor-thin lead in polls, but it's the incumbent
Dilma Rousseff who appears to be gaining momentum in the
homestretch.
After a sudden surge before and after the first-round vote
on Oct. 5, Neves is struggling to retain the momentum that gave
him a slight advantage in recent polling.
He leads Rousseff by 2 percentage points in the most closely
watched opinion polls, within their margin of error.
Recent surveys show that support may have peaked for Neves,
an investor favorite, and his disapproval numbers are rising
amid a barrage of attacks by the Rousseff campaign.
The number of Brazilians who say they would never vote for
Neves rose 4 percentage points this week to 38 percent,
according to a survey by the Datafolha polling firm. Rousseff's
rejection rate came down one point to 42 percent in the same
poll, which also showed her approval rating on the rise.
The tight race has turned ugly with the candidates swapping
accusations of corruption and economic mismanagement as they
scramble to sway the 6 percent of voters that remain undecided
and others not firmly committed.
In a testy television debate on Thursday night, Rousseff
alluded to a 2011 incident in which Neves was pulled over and
refused a breathalyzer test. Neves, who has managed to play down
a reputation as a party-loving playboy, acknowledged the
incident and said he regretted it.
Rousseff has also questioned Neves' achievements as governor
of Minas Gerais state and accused him of nepotism, putting him
on the defensive as the campaign enters its final week.
"Our strategy is working. Our tracking polls show Dilma is
slightly ahead now," Workers' Party president Rui Falcao told
Reuters.
Neves is expected to step up his attacks on Rousseff in the
final two debates as he tries to link her with a festering
corruption scandal involving state-run oil company Petrobras
.
A jailed Petrobras executive appointed in 2004 during
Rousseff's seven-year stint as chairwoman of Petrobras's board
alleged in statements to police investigators obtained by local
media that bribes funneled through the company were used to fund
the Workers' Party and its key allies in Congress, and might
even have been used in her 2010 presidential campaign.
"There are only two possibilities: either you were an
accomplice or you were incompetent in managing the country's
largest company," Neves told Rousseff in Thursday's debate.
Rousseff has dismissed the allegations as unfounded. She
said the leaks were timed to harm her re-election bid.
So far the allegations have apparently had little impact as
voters are generally more concerned with rising crime and poor
public services.
NEW MIDDLE CLASS
Rousseff's more aggressive campaign strategy aimed at
exploiting Neves' weaknesses has helped deflect attention away
from recent bad news on the economic front, including falling
industrial output and a threatened credit downgrade.
While investors and some business leaders blame Rousseff's
heavy-handed industrial policies for pushing Brazil into
recession this year, unemployment is near record lows and many
of Brazil's poor credit her Workers' Party.
Rousseff and Neves are fighting for the support of one key
demographic - the millions of Brazilian who were lifted from
poverty during 12 years of Workers' Party rule but are now
demanding better public services.
Voters who call themselves undecided are predominantly
female and less well educated, and will tend to cast their
ballots for Rousseff, said Mauro Paulino, Datafolha's director.
But he said other voters can still be swayed one way or the
other, especially young Brazilians with access to education that
their parents could only dream of.
Frustrations with the political status quo drove many of
those young voters into the streets last year in protests that
swept major cities, and they found a sympathetic candidate in
environmentalist Marina Silva.
After Silva's first-round elimination, she endorsed Neves,
but some of her supporters have resisted backing a politician
they view as traditional and conservative.
"This election is totally unpredictable and so the debates
will be decisive," said Paulino. "That's why Thursday night's
debate was so fiery."
The most important debate will be on Brazil's largest
network TV Globo on Oct. 24, less than 48 hours before voting
booths open.
"It will be a face-to-face clash with the whole nation
watching," said Thiago de Aragao, partner at Arko Advice, a
political analysis firm in Brasilia. "It's going to be very
ugly. There will be more attacks than policy proposals."
(Additional reporting by Eduardo Simoes in Sao Paulo; Editing
by Kieran Murray)