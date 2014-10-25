By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Oct 25 Presidential candidates traded
accusations over political corruption on Friday night in a last
ditch attempt to sway undecided voters before Sunday's election
runoff in Brazil's closest race in decades.
In the final television debate of a bitter campaign, leftist
President Dilma Rousseff and pro-business opposition candidate
Aecio Neves sparred over who was best suited to restore growth
to a stagnant economy, fight inflation, bring down rents and
deal with open sewers in Brazilian cities.
But it was a deepening bribery scandal at the country's
largest enterprise, state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, that brought the fiercest exchanges.
"There is one easy way to put an end to corruption: throw
the Workers' Party out of office," Neves said in reply to a
question from a voter on how to improve Brazil's lenient
anti-corruption laws.
Polls show that the festering corruption scandal involving
the ruling Workers' Party has not had a significant impact on
the race in which Rousseff gained a clear lead this week.
In his last chance to win over voters, Neves came out
swinging in the debate and asked Rousseff straight out whether
she knew about a scam that allegedly received kickbacks from
Petrobras contractors and funneled funds to Rousseff's party and
its allies in Congress.
The allegations were made in plea bargain statements made by
former Petrobras executive Paulo Roberto Costa and a
black-market money dealer called Alberto Youssef who were
arrested in March in a money laundering investigation.
The weekly magazine Veja reported on Friday that Youssef has
told police and prosecutors that Rousseff and her predecessor,
Workers' Party founder Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, knew about the
corruption scheme. The jailed money dealer provided no evidence.
Rousseff dismissed the allegation as unfounded and called
Veja magazine an opposition mouthpiece that had systematically
antagonized her government and was trying to derail her
re-election.
Neves, the market favorite who had stirred investor
enthusiasm by promising business-friendly policies to pull
Brazil out of recession, assailed Rousseff for poor management
of Latin America's largest economy and losing control of
inflation.
A mild economic rebound and a bruising campaign have boosted
the incumbent's chances in recent weeks. Surveys of voters by
Brazil's top polling firms published on Thursday showed Rousseff
with a lead of 6 to 8 percentage points.
Rousseff has gained ground by reminding voters of the rising
wages and expanding social programs many have enjoyed over the
past 12 years of Workers' Party rule, benefits she said would be
at risk because Neves would govern for the elite.
Neves insisted in Friday night's debate that he would
preserve social programs that have lifted millions of Brazilians
out of poverty and reduced inequality.
Analysts say the corruption allegations have not swayed
voters to turn against Rousseff because unemployment remains low
despite the slowdown and many Brazilians enjoy access to
consumer goods, education and housing they did not have before.
Rousseff blamed Neves' Brazilian Social Democracy Party for
the crisis facing Brazil's largest city Sao Paulo, which is
close to running out of water. She said water was the
responsibility of the state government run by his party.
"Such a lack of planning in the richest state in the country
is shameful," she said.
