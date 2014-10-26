By Paulo Prada
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 26 Brazilians vote on Sunday
in a bitterly-contested election that pits a leftist president
with strong support among the poor against a centrist senator
who is promising pro-business policies to jumpstart a stagnant
economy.
Polls give a slight edge to incumbent Dilma Rousseff, 66,
who is seeking a second four-year term. Her Workers' Party has
held power for 12 years and leveraged an economic boom to expand
social welfare programs and lift over 40 million people from
poverty.
But many voters believe Aecio Neves, a 54-year-old former
state governor with strong support among upper-middle class and
wealthy Brazilians, offers a much-needed change of the guard for
Latin America's biggest economy. A decade of growth peaked at
7.5 percent in 2010 and has flagged since Rousseff took office.
Despite acrimonious finger pointing and corruption scandals
that have characterized the campaign since a first-round vote on
Oct. 5, voters are likely to be divided between those who feel
better off than they did before the Workers' Party took office
and those who believe its reign, no matter how successful, is no
longer producing results.
"Forget the noise on both sides," said Alexandre Barros, a
political consultant in Brasilia, the capital. "This is about an
individual choice by each voter - what's in it for me?"
Rousseff has promised to deepen flagship welfare programs
and seek to restore growth with a new economic team.
Neves also vows to keep the social benefits while adopting
more market-friendly fiscal measures to rein in public spending,
take a tougher stance against inflation and give the central
bank more autonomy to set monetary policy.
The choice takes Brazil back to a clash between classes in a
country still riven by inequality.
It also reverts to a longstanding rivalry between the
Workers' Party, with roots in Brazil's labor movement, and the
Brazilian Social Democracy Party, which held power for two terms
before Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Rousseff's mentor and
predecessor, was elected in 2002.
Two closely-watched polls on the eve of the runoff showed
Rousseff with a lead of as much as 6 percentage points.
Earlier in the day, however, a smaller poll swung in favor
of Neves, who surprised in the first round of voting earlier
this month by surging from a distant third place in polls to
clinch second.
Pollsters faced widespread criticism for failing to pinpoint
Neves' strong showing then, and he himself has dismissed them as
unreliable.
If the vote were about the economy alone, Rousseff would
have a hard time winning.
As demand for Brazil's vast natural resources cooled in
recent years, her administration has been unable to revive
growth. That has strained a government model that relied on
soaring tax revenues to fuel social programs and pump subsidized
credit through state lenders, juicing a consumer boom.
EXHAUSTED ECONOMY
The economy, which fell into recession in the first half of
the year, has grown by less than 2 percent annually on
Rousseff's watch. Investment has sagged and inflation is running
just over the government's official tolerance limit of 6.5
percent.
Although unemployment remains at historic lows, economists
see few bright spots on the horizon.
"Regardless who wins, the economic model in Brazil is
exhausted and needs real change to grow again," said Luis Otavio
Leal, an economist at Banco ABC Brasil in Sao Paulo.
Meanwhile, persistent corruption scandals have led to
criticism from many that the ruling party has turned a blind eye
to the pillaging of public coffers.
An ongoing probe over kickbacks by contractors at the
state-run oil giant known as Petrobras has hurt
Rousseff's reputation as a competent manager because she once
chaired the company's board and as president appoints senior
executives.
In a televised debate against Rousseff on Friday, Neves said
Brazilians could end corruption with one measure: "Pull the
Workers' Party from government."
Still, his plea is likely to fall on deaf ears among many of
the roughly 40 percent of the electorate who credit the Workers'
Party with helping them lead more prosperous lives. The party's
aggressive campaign team has cast most criticism as the
deceitful propaganda of a power-hungry elite.
"No other party is going to work on behalf of people like
us," said Sergio Calazans, a 42-year-old fruit vendor in the Rio
de Janeiro slum of Pavão-Pavãozinho. "Sure there are mistakes,
but who doesn't make a mistake?"
The political standoff is on display on the hillside upon
which the slum sits. Red and black campaign propaganda of the
Workers' Party gives way to blue-and-yellow signs, flags, and
stickers for the opposition along wealthier streets below.
More than 140 million people are registered to vote in
Brazil, where casting a ballot is mandatory for everyone between
the ages of 18 and 70.
Voting is electronic, even at remote Amazon polling stations
and hamlets in Brazil's historically poor Northeast.
(Editing by Todd Benson and Kieran Murray)