By Walter Brandimarte and Asher Levine
| RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO Oct 17 Long-term
foreign investors are growing more optimistic about Brazil no
matter who wins this month's presidential election but they say
an opposition victory could unleash a flood of new money.
The tight and fast-changing election campaign has sent
Brazil's financial markets on a wild ride with big gains
whenever leftist President Dilma Rousseff loses ground in polls
and slides whenever her re-election bid seems stronger.
Rousseff's economic policies have been roundly criticized by
investors for tipping Brazil into a recession while damaging
state-run companies such as oil producer Petrobras
and lender Banco do Brasil along the way.
Her business-friendly opposition rival Aecio Neves has
promised stronger fiscal control and less government
intervention in state firms if he is elected, winning the
support of most market players.
Beyond the swings of a neck-and-neck race, however,
long-term sentiment on Brazil has improved.
Investors are betting that either Neves will win the runoff
on Oct. 26 or that Rousseff, chided by a very narrow margin of
victory, will adopt more market-friendly policies in a second
term.
"Either things are significantly better, or a little bit
better," said Jorge Mariscal, chief investment officer for
emerging markets at UBS Wealth Management, which oversees about
$1 trillion in investments.
After hitting a five-year low in mid-March, the benchmark
Bovespa stock index has since gained more than 20
percent and is up over 5 percent in 2014 - by far the best
performer among key Latin American bourses.
Global funds that invest in Brazilian equities also began to
attract net inflows in April. Since then, they have received
over $4 billion, more than enough to offset the $3.5 billion in
net redemptions recorded during the first quarter of the year,
according to data from EFPR Global.
That number could shoot much higher if Neves wins.
"After we get the final results, then we would definitely
look to increase Brazil in our portfolio," said Ben Rozin, who
helps manage more than $53 billion at Rochester, New York-based
Manning & Napier, Inc.
Echoing other long-term investors, Rozin said it "pays to
wait and see how things play out" but noted that a Neves victory
would sharply improve the value of state-run companies that have
suffered under Rousseff's heavy hand.
"Even knowing that the market would be more expensive then,
to us the economic and the earnings trajectory would change
significantly for the better," he said.
Manning & Napier had been tip-toeing back into the Brazilian
market since the second quarter of 2013. The firm's World
Opportunities Series fund and its International Series
fund both had a little over 6 percent of their holdings
in Brazilian shares by the end of August, up from about 2.4
percent and 4 percent, respectively, at the end of March, 2013.
PRAGMATIC ROUSSEFF?
Since August, when the death of presidential candidate
Eduardo Campos in a plane crash upended the election race,
investing in Brazil's stock market has been akin to riding a
bucking bull, with sharp drops and jumps dictated by voter
opinion polls.
Though traders expect the market to sell off heavily in the
short term if Rousseff is re-elected, long-term investors aren't
preparing to run for the hills. The odds of a more open-minded
Rousseff administration, they argue, increased after the strong
showing of opposition parties in the election's first round.
"This could force some change on the part of the Rousseff
administration towards being more pragmatic on things like
prices, fiscal policy, changes in the cabinet," said UBS'
Mariscal. "She will be more forced to address the key failures
of the economic model that she has been following."
While these investors do not expect a second Rousseff
government to foster a strong economic recovery, they believe
she could implement some badly-needed policy adjustments to rein
in inflation and win back some credibility among investors and
credit ratings agencies.
Even those who are unconvinced that the president would
change tack in a second term say Brazil will continue to offer
interesting growth opportunities regardless.
"I wouldn't expect a real substantive change in how she is
running the economy," said Marco Spinar, an associate portfolio
manager on Neuberger Berman's $5.5 billion Global Emerging
Market Fund, which has about 10 percent of its portfolio
invested in Brazil.
Still, Spinar sees opportunities in sectors that have
underperformed recently, such as capital goods manufacturers and
businesses geared toward investment spending.
"Brazil obviously isn't going to fall apart if Dilma wins."
