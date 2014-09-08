(Recasts, adds comments from gov't source and analyst)
BRASILIA, Sept 8 Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff said on Monday that Finance Minister Guido Mantega
would not stay on if she is re-elected in October, reiterating
her pledge to bring in a new cabinet in hopes of regaining the
confidence of voters and investors.
In an interview with O Estado de S.Paulo that was broadcast
live via webcast, Rousseff said Mantega told her he would step
down at the end of December after eight years on the job, citing
personal reasons.
Mantega has been in an unwanted spotlight since last week,
when Rousseff answered a reporter's question on the campaign
trail about the finance minister's future with the following
response: "New government, new team."
Many interpreted that off-the-cuff reply as an attempt by
Rousseff to lay the blame for Brazil's economic slump on her
finance minister. With polls showing Rousseff poised to lose the
election in a runoff against environmentalist Marina Silva, the
president is trying to persuade voters that she'll make changes
to revive the economy if they give her a second chance.
Even though many investors would be glad to see Mantega step
down, some analysts questioned whether a second Rousseff term
without him would mean an end to what business leaders have
criticized as her interventionist economic polices.
"Even if you change a few names I don't think that Rousseff
will change her economic ideals of state intervention and heavy
public spending," said Flavio Serrano, senior economist with
Espirito Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo.
"At the end of the day she would continue to be the boss."
In Monday's interview, Rousseff said she also plans changes
in economic policy such as removing some "incentives," though
she did not provide any specifics.
The president did not say who would replace Mantega. But a
government official close to the discussions told Reuters that
she is considering World Bank economist Otaviano Canuto and
former Deputy Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa.
At the central bank, Rousseff is hoping for continuity and
would likely ask Alexandre Tombini to stay on as the bank's
president, the official added on condition of anonymity.
Once praised for helping steer Brazil out of the 2008-2009
global financial crisis relatively unscathed, Mantega has
repeatedly failed to bolster an economy stuck in a rut of weak
growth and high inflation for the last four years.
Mantega, known for his loyalty to Rousseff, has been
criticized by some of his own colleagues for his overly
optimistic forecasts that they say has damaged the government's
credibility.
No stranger to criticism, Mantega has weathered the ups and
downs of the post with a brave face, often saying that being
optimistic about Brazil's prospects is part of his job.
As Brazil's economy started to take a turn for the worse in
late 2012, the British magazine The Economist called for
Mantega's resignation in an editorial that some analysts and
politicians believe ended up having the opposite effect.
Rousseff and the ruling Workers' Party reacted angrily to
the article, saying that they would not let a foreign interest
dictate policy decisions to a sovereign nation.
