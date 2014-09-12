RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 12 Brazilian financial
markets added to losses on Friday after an opinion poll showed
President Dilma Rousseff and competing presidential candidate
Marina Silva statistically tied in an expected second-round vote
in October.
Brazilian stocks and currency have been posting losses over
the past few days on fears that Silva, regarded by investors as
the strongest option to avoid four more years of a government
they strongly dislike, would lose her lead in opinion polls.
On Friday, the Brazilian real weakened to as much as
2.323 per dollar, more than 1 percent weaker on the day, as the
Ibope pollster said Silva had 43 percent of voter support in a
second-round vote, only one percentage point ahead of Rousseff.
Also fueling currency losses was a Reuters report with a
senior economic advisor for Silva saying her government would
eliminate a currency intervention program adopted by the central
bank for about a year to support the real, analysts said.
"Two factors are contributing to the rise in the dollar
(against the real) today," said Brazilian-based Lerosa
Investimentos in a research note. "On the one hand, U.S.
Treasuries yields are going up this morning ... on the other
hand there are remarks by an economic adviser from (Marina's
party) PSB saying that they will stop the program of currency
intervention."
The benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 1.2
percent.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte Editing by W Simon)