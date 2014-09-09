(Adds comment from Moody's analyst)
By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 9 Moody's Investors Service
on Tuesday warned it may cut Brazil's credit rating in the next
couple of years as the country's economy slows, piling pressure
on the winner of October's presidential elections to change
course on economic policy.
Ahead of the Oct. 5 vote, debate about whether to tighten
fiscal policy is a hot campaign topic. President Dilma Rousseff,
who has indicated she won't radically alter policies if
re-elected, faces a strong challenge from environmentalist
Marina Silva, who is keen to cut government spending.
Rousseff did not directly respond to Moody's, but the
Finance Ministry said the ratings agency based its decision on
temporary factors that hurt growth in the first half of the year
without taking into account a possible recovery in the next few
months.
Aecio Neves, the market favorite for the elections and who
stands third in opinion polls, said Moody's decision is a
reminder that Brazil's social and economic progress is "at risk"
due to fiscal indiscipline.
Under Rousseff, growth has slowed to an average of less than
2 percent a year. The economy fell into recession in the first
half of 2014, while heightened government spending has led to an
increase in Brazil's debt burden.
Moody's revised its outlook on Brazil's Baa2 rating to
negative from stable, saying the rating could be downgraded if
it sees indications the next government will not tighten fiscal
policy and if growth remains at a low 1 to 2 percent.
"Should the deterioration in the country's key credit
metrics ... remain unchecked during the first two years of the
incoming administration, this can significantly undermine
Brazil's sovereign creditworthiness," Moody's said in a
statement.
The firm expects Brazil's gross domestic product to expand
by less than 1 percent in 2014 and less than 2 percent in 2015.
A "marked deterioration" in investor sentiment caused by
"widespread market perception about the interventionist approach
of the current administration" contributed to the decision,
Moody's said.
Some investors criticized the timing of the announcement,
coming less than five weeks before the elections. But Moody's
analyst Mauro Leos said that earlier this year he had not been
able to anticipate that Brazil's economic and fiscal performance
would be as bad as it has turned out.
"We did not contemplate that there would be a recession this
year," he said.
Brazilian markets slipped further after the warning, with
many analysts considering a downgrade almost inevitable. Both
the real and the Bovespa stock index closed with
losses of nearly 1 percent, also hurt by an opinion poll that
showed Rousseff narrowing Silva's lead in a likely runoff in
late October.
A downgrade could add to Brazil's problems as it could
increase government borrowing costs.
"The downgrade will come in the beginning of next year,"
said Marcos Casarin, an economist with Oxford Economics in
London.
Standard & Poor's cut Brazil's credit rating to the near
junk status of BBB-minus in March. Fitch Ratings is the only one
of the big three ratings agencies to keep a stable outlook on
Brazil with a BBB rating, equivalent to Moody's Baa2.
(Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione, Alonso Soto and
Jeferson Ribeiro in Brasilia; Editing by W Simon, Cynthia
Osterman, James Dalgleish and Leslie Adler)