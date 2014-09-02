By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 2 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff has put her government's oil policies front and center
in her re-election campaign.
TV ads show dramatic views of giant, floating oil platforms
and new refineries under construction. The message: her leftist
government is turning an offshore oil bonanza into schools,
hospitals and jobs, propelling Brazil into the ranks of
developed nations.
But there's a problem. Brazil's oil industry may be large
and growing, but little of what Rousseff promised when elected
in 2010 - or before then as energy minister or chairwoman of
state-run energy giant Petrobras - has come to pass.
Instead, industry experts and Rousseff's election rivals say
her policies have led to stagnant oil output, increased
dependence on imports and waning investor confidence despite
Brazil's huge potential.
"When Dilma talks of oil she talks of success, of patriotic
destiny, but she's failed to deliver," said John Foreman, a
former director of the ANP, Brazil's oil industry regulator.
"She's delivered very little considering all the money spent."
Oil nationalism runs deep in Brazil and Petrobras is a
source of pride so Rousseff's campaign has sought to tap into
that, focusing on Brazil's potential as an oil giant.
Realizing that potential, however, has proven difficult.
Despite more than $200 billion in investment since 2009, output
at Petrobras, responsible for nearly 80 percent of Brazil's oil
production, has fallen in the last two years and was stagnant in
the previous three.
Rousseff, who faces a tough re-election battle as economic
growth has slowed to a halt, correctly points out that many
major oil companies, including Exxon Mobil Corp. and Royal Dutch
Shell Plc, have also failed to increase output in recent years.
But few are spending as much as Petrobras, which has
invested more than any company on earth in the last five years.
The government and Petrobras say they are working to cut
costs and delays, and that the spending will pay off, making
Brazil one of the world's top-five oil producers.
Petrobras' 2009 five-year plan, drafted while Rousseff was
chairwoman and as she prepared her run for president, promised
average output of 3.9 million barrels of oil and equivalent
natural gas a day (boepd) in 2014.
Actual production in 2014 has been 2.6 million boepd, a
third below target and barely above 2009 levels. The missing 1.3
million boepd from the target translates into a huge loss to
Brazil's treasury in royalties from Petrobras alone.
Considering a base royalty of 10 percent of the value of
each barrel produced and an average price for Petrobras oil of
about 20 percent below benchmark Brent crude, Brazil is
losing at least $13 million a day, or nearly $5 billion a year,
according to Reuters' calculations.
Petrobras oil sells at a discount because most of it is
heavier and harder to refine than Brent, a high-value light
crude.
That estimate of lost revenue is almost certainly very low.
Thanks to windfall profit taxes, royalties per barrel can be as
much as three times higher. Nor does the estimate include other
taxes or economic activity related to the missing output.
Petrobras did not respond to requests for comment.
SUBSALT DREAMS
Rousseff's biggest oil legacy will likely be her role in
re-writing Brazil's petroleum law to give the state greater
control over and more revenue from giant offshore oil deposits
known as the "subsalt."
These high-quality but technically challenging crude
resources get their name from a layer of mineral salts that trap
oil thousands of meters beneath the seabed off Brazil's coast.
Announced in 2007, the discoveries are some of the largest
in decades. Estimates range from 30 billion to 100 billion
barrels of oil and gas, enough to supply all the world's needs
for one to three years.
Rousseff argued that the subsalt is so large and the risk of
tapping its riches so low that Brazil's concession system -
where companies bid for rights in exchange for fixed investment
promises and royalty payments on output - needed an overhaul.
Her new law makes Brazil a partner in all subsalt areas not
already leased. Rights go to the company or group that gives the
government the biggest cut of oil production to sell on its own.
This, she said, would raise the state's take of oil profits
to levels well above those under the old system.
Not necessarily, according to a study by Paulo Cesar Ribeiro
Lima of the independent research office of Brazil's Congress.
The "government take" or share of profit from the giant Libra
area sold in November will give Brazil 70 percent of profits,
according to Ribeiro Lima.
That's less than the 72 percent the government is getting
from Lula, the first subsalt field that is being managed under
the old concession rules, the report says.
"The big loser in the Libra auction are health and education
in addition to Brazilian society at large," Ribeiro Lima wrote.
Rousseff's office declined to comment, directing queries to
the energy ministry, which did not respond.
Rousseff has used higher subsalt output to deflect attention
from the fact that overall production fell in both 2012 and
2013. Subsalt output has jumped to 520,000 barrels a day in
2014, or about a fifth of total output, from 41,000 in 2010.
"The subsalt is so expensive that it's made Petrobras
neglect the areas where it actually produces most of its oil,"
said Cleveland Jones, a geologist with the Brazilian petroleum
institute at the State University of Rio de Janeiro. "There is a
lot of smoke and mirrors being used to confuse the public about
what's really going on."
Even achievements such as the revival of Brazil's shipyards
have inadvertently gotten in the way of producing more oil and
state revenue. By delivering over-priced and sometimes poorly
constructed vessels late, production has been compromised and
costs have risen sharply.
All this has dimmed investor interest despite the giant new
discoveries, prompting most of the world's leading oil companies
to ignore the Libra auction.
A group including Petrobras, Royal Dutch Shell, France's
Total SA and two Chinese state firms won rights to its estimated
8 billion to 12 billion barrels for the minimum price of about
$7 billion and the bare-minimum government share of 41.65
percent of oil produced after development costs are repaid.
It was the only bid, but the government declared the auction
a success anyway.
"Brazil could have got 10 times that for Libra in 2007," a
former Brazil project manager for a major international oil
company said. "When they pulled the subsalt from the table, I
was authorized to spend up to $2 billion no questions asked on
much smaller Brazilian subsalt prospects."
"We now know the subsalt is far more risky and expensive
than we first thought," the source added. "Brazil won't see the
oil it expected for another five to 10 years."
PETROBRAS HOBBLED
Over the past five years, the United States discovered and
began to exploit large amounts of shale oil and gas, increasing
output to its highest levels in four decades.
Brazil, which was a net exporter of petroleum products when
the subsalt was discovered, is again dependent on imports,
primarily of gasoline and diesel fuel. Rather than becoming a
big importer of Brazilian crude, the United States is now a main
supplier of fuel to Brazil.
In an attempt to curb inflation, Rousseff blocked Petrobras'
efforts to raise gasoline and diesel prices in line with world
prices. With Petrobras' refineries unable to keep up with
demand, imports have risen and because of the pricing policy,
each barrel imported gets sold at a loss.
This has devastated Petrobras' finances just as it spends
billions on the subsalt. It is now the most-indebted and
least-profitable of the world's 14 largest oil companies.
The bad news doesn't end there. A Petrobras refinery in
Texas and others under construction in Brazil have become a
focus of corruption allegations, and a former company executive
has been arrested for alleged wrongdoing in refinery deals.
Petrobras' market value has risen nearly eight-fold to more
than $134 billion since Rousseff's Workers' Party came to power
in 2003 but all of those gains were registered before she became
president.
Under Rousseff, the share price had fallen about 50 percent
by March this year and its rebound since then - including a rise
of 25 percent in the last month - has been driven largely by
opinion polls showing that Rousseff could lose the election.
