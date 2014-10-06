NEW YORK Oct 6 U.S. options market bulls rushed
to some of the biggest Brazilian companies on Monday, a day
after pro-business Brazilian presidential candidate Aecio Neves'
surprisingly strong showing in the first-round election vote.
Brazilian financial markets rallied after the centrist
senator's strong finish in Sunday's election, setting the stage
for what is expected to be a tight runoff against leftist
President Dilma Rousseff.
Neves will now face Rousseff in the second-round runoff on
Oct. 26.
Of late, the ups and downs in the heavily traded Brazil
iShares ETF, oil giant Petrobras, and other top Brazilian
companies listed in the United States have been driven more by
presidential polls than company fundamentals.
The iShares MSCI Brazil index fund, which lost 18
percent of its value in September, surged on the results and
rose 6.3 percent to $46.13 on Monday.
U.S.-listed shares of big Brazilian companies also rose on
Monday, led by oil company Petroleo Brasileiro, or Petrobras,
. Petrobras shares jumped 13 percent to $15.80
on Monday.
While options market activity in EWZ was mixed on Monday
with calls outnumbering puts by a ratio of 1.1:1, some of the
bigger Brazilian companies - long pressured by the prospect of
leftist Rousseff winning another term - showed bullish bets.
Wide moves in the EWZ may be far from done, though. The cost
of an EWZ straddle, a strategy in which an investor buys an
at-the-money put option and a similar call option, rose in a bet
on volatility. This suggests a further move of about 15 percent
in either direction in the shares by the end of October.
Over 132,000 calls and 50,000 puts traded on Petrobras
options so far, making it the second most heavily traded company
in the options market on Monday, according to Trade Alert data.
Bullish options flow was also seen in iron ore miner Vale SA
with calls outnumbering puts by a ratio of
1.6:1.
"Petrobras looks like there's some profit-taking in call
options. Players had been positioning for a rebound and were
rewarded today on the big move," said WhatsTrading.com options
strategist Fred Ruffy.
The uncertainty around the outcome of the election has sent
volatility soaring. The CBOE Brazil ETF volatility Index
rose 15.3 percent on Monday to 113.32 percent, its
highest level this year, according to Livevol Inc data.
The Petrobras straddle that expires on Oct. 31 is pricing a
24 percent move in the shares in either direction by that date,
just after the election.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Richard Chang)