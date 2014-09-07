(Adds quotes from presidential candidates)
By Stephen Eisenhammer
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 7 Brazil's October
presidential race has been shaken up by a corruption scandal
allegedly involving state-run oil firm Petrobras and dozens of
lawmakers, with both leading candidates forced onto the
defensive after colleagues were implicated.
Media reported on Friday night that a jailed former
Petrobras director had named dozens of politicians
who allegedly received kickbacks off the company's contracts.
The revelations are a headache for President Dilma Rousseff,
undermining her reputation for zero tolerance on corruption just
as she is slipping in the polls ahead of the Oct. 5 election.
It could also hamper opposition candidate Marina Silva.
But the scandal has given third-placed Aecio Neves a fresh
rallying call as he tries to claw back into the race.
He is already on the offensive, branding the scandal
"mensalao 2" in reference to the "mensalao," a vote-buying
scheme in Congress that tainted former president Luiz Inacio
Lula da Silva while he was in office.
On Saturday, the magazine Veja printed the names of those
implicated in the Petrobras scandal. Among them were former
governor and presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, who died in
a plane crash last month; the minister for energy and mines,
Edison Lobão; the president of Congress' lower house, Henrique
Eduardo Alves; and the Senate president, Renan Calheiros.
Those allegedly involved in the scheme were said to have
received a 3 percent kickback off the oil firm's contracts with
third parties between 2004 and 2012. The money swapped hands in
order to maintain political support between parties, Veja said.
The names were given by Paulo Roberto Costa, former head of
Petrobras' refining and supply unit, who was arrested in March
as part of a police investigation into money laundering.
Alves issued a statement denying receiving funds from Costa.
Press aides for Lobão and Renan said they had no position yet on
the issue, while officials at Petrobras were not immediately
available for comment.
Rousseff has always stressed her credentials as a
no-nonsense manager, with development of Brazil's oil riches an
important part of that image.
She spoke to reporters in Sao Paulo on Saturday.
"I assure you I will take the necessary action. But I will
not act based on speculation, I want the details," she said.
Expectations that the scandal would further boost Silva's
candidacy are countered by the alleged involvement of Campos in
the scheme.
Silva, who was Campos' deputy, has spent her life
campaigning against precisely the type of corruption outlined in
the media reports.
Support for Silva has surged in polls in recent weeks, and
she is now seen winning a second-round runoff, helped by a mix
of national grief over Campos' death and her promise of a new
type of principled politics.
"Petrobras is being destroyed through political
interference, patronage and corruption," Silva told reporters in
Sao Paulo on Sunday.
Her deputy on the ticket, Beto Albuquerque, defended Campos
and said his PSB party had asked for access to the police
investigation into the alleged corruption.
The one mainstream candidate not directly implicated in the
scandal, Neves - currently running third in the polls - was
quickly on the offensive.
"There is a criminal organization operating within
Petrobras," Neves said in an interview on Sunday, adding that
Rousseff's Workers' Party had exploited the company to keep
itself in power. "We have to end impunity in Brazil," he said.
