(Adds remarks by former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in
paragraphs 9-10)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, June 6 President Dilma Rousseff has
lost ground among voters on worries about Brazil's faltering
economy ahead of the Oct. 5 election, which will likely go to a
tighter second-round vote, according to a poll published on
Friday.
Rousseff is still the favorite to win re-election, but
support for the left-leaning president has dropped to 34
percent, from 37 percent in a poll last month, and 10 percentage
points since February, polling firm Datafolha said.
The poll helped propel Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock
index to its biggest gain in over a month, of over 2.6
percent, as shares of state-run firms rallied. Investors in
those companies, which include oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro
SA, known as Petrobras, hope a new administration
will enact policies more favorable to business interests.
Rousseff still has a large - though shrinking - lead over
her closest rival, Aécio Neves of the centrist Brazilian Social
Democracy Party. In the poll, Neves slipped one percentage point
to 19 percent.
Behind him was Eduardo Campos, the Brazilian Socialist Party
candidate, whose share of voting preferences fell to 7 percent
from 11 percent in May.
Rousseff must win at least 50 percent plus one of the valid
votes cast on Oct. 5 or the election will go to a run-off. Her
lead over Neves in a second-round vote has shrunk to 8
percentage points from 11 points in May.
Pessimism about the economy is focused on concern inflation
will rise and employment will fall, the poll showed.
Thirty-five percent of voters say they will never vote for
Rousseff (up from 31 percent a month ago), while Neves'
negatives have come down.
In a sign of rising concern in the governing party, former
president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Rousseff's political
mentor, challenged one of her senior economic officials during
an event in southern city of Porto Alegre.
"One day you will have to explain to me why, if we don't
have demand-driven inflation, why we are curbing credit," he
told Treasury Secretary Arno Augustin, according to O Globo
newspaper. "Without credit nobody is going anywhere."
Protests expected during the soccer World Cup that kicks off
next week in Brazil could further dent Rousseff's popularity and
complicate her re-election bid.
The once-booming Brazilian economy is in its fourth year of
slow growth and barely grew in the first quarter as investment
plunged.
For the first time, more Brazilians fear Brazil's economic
situation will worsen (36 percent compared to 28 percent in May)
than believe it will continue the same (32 percent compared to
41 percent).
Prices are the main concern: 64 percent of those polled
think inflation will get worse, up from 58 percent in May.
Annual inflation sped up to 6.37 percent in
May, close to the government's target ceiling, data showed on
Friday.
Forty-eight percent of voters think unemployment will rise,
compared with 42 percent last month.
Datafolha surveyed 4,337 people June 3-5. The poll has a
margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Additional reporting by Asher
Levine in Sao Paulo and Walter Brandimarte in Rio de Janeiro;
Editing by Bernadette Baum, Sofina Mirza-Reid, W Simon, Jeb
Blount and Bernard Orr)