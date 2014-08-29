SAO PAULO Aug 29 Opposition presidential
candidate Marina Silva said on Friday that Brazil's recession is
very worrying and her government would work to restore the
credibility of the country's policies to recover investment and
growth.
The Brazilian economy fell into recession in the first half
of the year, a heavy blow for President Dilma Rousseff's already
diminishing hopes for re-election in October.
She spoke to reporters after launching her government
program, which focuses on economic policies to restore growth
after three years of lackluster performance.
Silva, a former environment minister, threatens to unseat
Rousseff and end 12 years of rule by the leftist Workers' Party.
(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Brasilia newsroom.
Editing by Andre Grenon)