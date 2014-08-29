(Adds Silva quote, program details)
SAO PAULO Aug 29 Opposition presidential
candidate Marina Silva said on Friday that Brazil's recession is
very worrying and her government would work to restore the
credibility of the country's economic policies to recover
investment and growth if elected.
The Brazilian economy fell into recession in the first half
of the year, a heavy blow for President Dilma Rousseff's already
diminishing hopes of winning re-election in October.
Silva said she would limit increases in public spending to
below the growth rate of the economy, and restore transparency
to government accounts by setting up a fiscal responsibility
council to oversee its expenditures.
"We will be transparent. We will not use creative methods to
make the accounts look good," she said in reference to the
Rousseff administration resorting to alternative accounting to
try to meet an annual fiscal savings target.
Silva, a renowned environmentalist who has surged in the
polls since entering the race last week, spoke to reporters
after unveiling her government program, which focuses on
economic policies to restore growth after three years of
lackluster performance.
The program calls for an end to the central bank
interventions in the foreign exchange market that have
strengthened the real currency, and propose a return to a free
floating exchange rate that would protect Brazilian
manufacturers and help exporters.
It also called for an overhaul of Brazil's complex and
onerous tax system. Silva's program does not include a wealth
tax, but she said such a tax would be part of a tax reform
debate.
Silva also plans to put a price on greenhouse gas emissions
and implement a national carbon market if elected, according to
her policy proposals.
Silva earned the wrath of Brazil's powerful agribusiness
sector a decade ago, but her program emphasized the importance
of agriculture for the Brazilian economy. She denied she opposes
hydroelectric dams in the Amazon basin.
Two polls this week showed Silva defeating Rousseff in a
second-round runoff and ending 12 years of rule by the leftist
Workers' Party.
(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes. Writing by Brasilia newsroom;
Editing by Andre Grenon)