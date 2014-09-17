By Brian Winter
SAO PAULO, Sept 17 In an emotional new
television ad, Brazilian presidential candidate Marina Silva hit
back at rumors that she would do away with popular social
welfare programs if elected, citing her own youth growing up
poor and hungry in the Amazon rainforest.
The ad, which ran late Tuesday, went viral on social media
and could swing some momentum back in Silva's favor after recent
polls showed her support sagging as she battles to unseat
leftist President Dilma Rousseff in Brazil's Oct. 5 election.
Silva, an environmentalist running on a pro-market
platform, lashed out at what she described as Rousseff's recent
negative campaigning and denied that she would halt the popular
decade-old "Bolsa Familia" program, which pays a monthly stipend
to poor families.
"I know what it's like to be hungry," Silva said. "All my
mother had (to feed) eight children was an egg and a little bit
of flour and salt."
Choking back tears, Silva recalled how her parents often
went more than a day without eating but disguised their hunger
so as not to worry their children.
"Whoever lived through that experience will never do away
with 'Bolsa Familia'," Silva thundered. "That's not rhetoric.
That's my life."
The ad was mentioned on the front page of some newspapers on
Wednesday and appeared to strike a nerve in a country where more
than half of households earn less than $1,000 a month.
Despite her own humble roots, which also saw her work as a
maid and learn to read as a teenager, Silva has struggled to win
over poorer voters. They tend to prefer Rousseff and her
Workers' Party for their record of reducing poverty and
expanding social programs over the past decade.
Silva and Rousseff are likely to face each other in a runoff
on Oct. 26. Earlier this month, Silva had a slight lead in such
a scenario, but she recently slipped back into a statistical tie
with Rousseff after ads highlighted Silva's connections with
bankers and relative lack of political party support.
The latest poll by Datafolha showed Rousseff leading Silva
in a runoff by a 51 percent to 39 percent margin among voters
making less than about $700 a month. Silva had a strong lead
among all other income groups.
Silva's new ad, filmed during a recent campaign appearance
in Brazil's impoverished northeast, is the most explicit to date
about her destitute background and also received praise for
being comparable to Rousseff's high-quality ads.
"Strongest sign so far that (Silva) now has a marketing team
that can execute and has funding," one Twitter user wrote.
One executive based in Sao Paulo wrote via email: "Heard
about it on the radio this morning, but had no idea of how
powerful it was. I'm crying here in the office."
