By Paulo Prada and Maria Pia Palermo
| RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 25
candidate Marina Silva vowed on Thursday to de-politicize
regulatory agencies that she says do more to win favor with
government allies than ensure fair and efficient markets in
Latin America's biggest economy.
Silva, who is running neck-and-neck with President Dilma
Rousseff in polls ahead of next month's election, accused the
ruling Workers' Party of undermining regulation by stacking
government watchdogs with party members and allies during its 12
years in power.
"Agencies have been overtaken by a political logic," she
told Reuters in an interview in Rio de Janeiro, adding that
similar interference is weakening state-run companies like
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, the oil company
currently embroiled in a kickback scandal.
If elected, Silva added, she would prioritize "ethical and
technical criteria" among regulators and use a non-partisan
committee to select them.
A 56-year-old former rubber tapper and maid whose activism
as an environmentalist catapulted her to Brazil's Senate and a
five-year run as environment minister, Silva has upended the
electoral campaign ahead of a first-round vote on Oct. 5.
Originally a vice presidential candidate, she was thrust
into top billing for the Brazilian Socialist Party when her
running mate, Eduardo Campos, was killed in an August plane
crash.
Since then, Silva, who could become Brazil's first black
president, surged to become a frontrunner and she is expected to
go into a runoff vote against Rousseff on Oct. 26.
If elected, she will be tasked with jump-starting an economy
now in its fourth year of lackluster growth, weak investment and
a loss of competitiveness by major industries. She would also
have to tame an unruly Congress that has proven restive even
when far bigger parties have controlled it.
So far, Silva has drawn voters with promises to maintain
popular welfare programs, push for more sustainable development
and return to the market-friendly fiscal policies that paved the
way for a near decade-long boom that fizzled in 2011.
Critics have said that Rousseff, a leftist seeking a second
term, has undermined the economy with interventionist tactics
that have failed to revive growth.
CAUTIOUS CANDIDATE
Silva's call for more independence for regulators is similar
to a key pledge she made early in her campaign to grant formal
independence to Brazil's central bank.
Economists, and Rousseff's opponents, have said that
political pressure by her administration has led the bank to
grow more lenient with inflation, now running at just over the
government's official tolerance ceiling of 6.5 percent.
But Silva declined to specify just how she plans to seek
independence for the central bank. She also declined to say
whether the bank's mandate would move beyond its current focus
on inflation.
"We want the best arrangement for Brazil," she said,
acknowledging the more comprehensive role that the Federal
Reserve, for instance, plays in fighting unemployment in the
United States.
Silva is the only candidate to publish an extensive,
point-by-point agenda on critical issues and proposals.
Since that agenda was released, however, she has grown more
cautious because of efforts by Rousseff and centrist rival Aecio
Neves to poke holes in it. Rousseff campaign ads suggested that
Silva's plan for the central bank would take food off the tables
of poor Brazilians.
"I am being very cautious because any partial phrase of mine
turns into some headline that my adversaries will want to use
against me," Silva said. "Even things I don't say have become
headlines."
While support for Silva has faded slightly in recent polls
following a barrage of attack ads by opponents, she still poses
the first serious threat to the ruling Workers' Party since it
came to power in 2003.
Though Silva helped found the party in the early 1980s and
served with it as environment minister, she resigned the post
and left the party because of disagreements over proposed
changes to environmental policies she introduced that
successfully slashed the rate of Amazon deforestation.
