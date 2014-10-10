By Marina Lopes
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 10 Brazilian presidential
challenger Aecio Neves would seek to repair ties with the United
States and finalize a long-delayed free-trade agreement with the
European Union if he is elected in an Oct. 26 runoff, his top
economic adviser said on Friday.
Neves, a centrist favored by the business community who has
vowed to reinvigorate Brazil's struggling economy, is running
neck-and-neck with leftist President Dilma Rousseff ahead of the
vote, recent polls showed.
"We are keen to move back to a broader, more open approach
to foreign policy," Arminio Fraga, a former Brazilian central
bank chief, said in a teleconference with investors on the
sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank
meetings Washington.
"I am sure we will be getting much closer to the U.S. and
will try to wrap up negotiations with the European Union," he
added.
The U.S.-educated fund manager is Neves' pick to be the next
finance minister if the Brazilian Social Democracy Party leader
wins the presidency.
Relations between the United States and Brazil were strained
last year by revelations the U.S. National Security Agency spied
on Rousseff with secret Internet surveillance programs made
known in documents leaked by former NSA analyst Edward Snowden.
Tensions between the Americas' two largest economies started
to ease recently after a series of diplomatic accords that
included the settlement of a decade-old trade dispute over
cotton subsidies.
Meanwhile, Brazil and its Mercosur trade partners-
Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay - are stuck in talks with the EU
to ink a free-trade deal in the works for nearly two decades.
Venezuela joined Mercosur in 2012, but it is not a party to the
talks.
The Brazilian economy tumbled into a recession this year and
the inflation rate hit its highest level in nearly three years
in September, rising above the central bank's official target of
4.5 percent, with a tolerance range of 2 percentage
points.
Fraga said the central bank under a Neves presidency would
lower inflation.
"At this point I am looking at an economy that is really
slow and almost melting," Fraga said. "We need re-balancing ...
I believe in inflation-targeting, and the central bank will do
that job."
(Reporting by Marina Lopes in Washington; Editing by Alonso
Soto and Paul Simao)