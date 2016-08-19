By Luciano Costa
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Aug 19 Chinese power conglomerates
are gradually becoming the dominant force in Brazil's
electricity industry, where high debt, a harsh recession and
less stringent takeover barriers than in other major markets
have stoked a wave of acquisitions.
Since the start of 2015, Chinese companies have been the
protagonists in three of the six largest announced electricity
mergers in Brazil, according to Thomson Reuters deals
intelligence data. The number is poised to grow significantly in
the coming months as debt-laden targets speed up their sale for
prices and conditions deemed as attractive by the Chinese.
Still, growing appetite does not mean State Grid Corp of
China, the world's largest utility, or other Chinese peers will
overpay for Brazilian assets, said Humberto Gargiulo, president
of Upside Finance, which advised State Grid in prior bids for
Brazilian transmission lines.
On July 1, State Grid agreed to buy construction
conglomerate Camargo Correa SA's 23.6 percent stake in CPFL
Energia SA for 5.9 billion reais ($1.8 billion). State Grid will
have to extend the same offer to CPFL's remaining shareholders,
which might quadruple the deal's value.
The CPFL deal has helped re-price Brazilian utilities'
shares, which this year have gained 49 percent after almost four
years of declines.
Likewise, China Three Gorges Corp is analyzing a
number of assets up for sale, people with direct knowledge of
the situation told Reuters. No move is imminent, the people
said, because Three Gorges wants to carefully assess the
implications and value of any deal.
"There are multiple opportunities and potential purchases
that we are analyzing ... we want to become a relevant player,"
Li Yinsheng, the chief executive officer of the local unit of
Three Gorges, the world's largest hydroelectric power producer,
told Reuters in an interview, without elaborating.
The stampede of Chinese investment into Brazil's beleaguered
power industry underscores efforts by the world's No. 2 economy
to seek new sources of growth overseas. Proposed Chinese power
takeovers have encountered increased opposition in North America
and Europe and Australia, adding to Brazil's current allure.
Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho has
repeatedly said he has "no prejudices" against Chinese
takeovers.
Latin America's largest economy has become State Grid's No.
2 M&A destination since 2010, accounting for 23 percent of the
$20.1 billion it spent on acquisitions during that period,
Thomson Reuters data showed. Brazil acquisitions represented 15
percent of Three Gorges's $27.8 billion worth of M&A deals in
the same period.
CPFL will offer State Grid a springboard to expand further
in Brazil's power generation, transmission and distribution
sectors, according to analysts.
The power conglomerates' shopping spree also represents a
boon for Chinese suppliers to the industry that are struggling
with a domestic slowdown, executives and analysts said.
Brazilian electricity assets expected to go on the block
after years of heavy borrowing and a two-year recession include
Geração Paranapanema SA, being sold by Duke Energy Corp,
and a stake in Renova Energia SA, a large renewable
energy producer.
Often seen as resilient during downturns, the industry is
struggling with declining electricity consumption and the
highest borrowing costs in nine years.
"It's evident that these Chinese companies would be willing
to temporarily accept some sub-par returns on their purchases
... but be sure that they are not going to overspend," Upside
Finance's Gargiulo said.
($1 = 3.2137 Brazilian reais)
(Writing and additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Christian Plumb and Grant McCool)