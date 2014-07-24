By Leonardo Goy
| BRASILIA, July 24
BRASILIA, July 24 Brazil will likely extend the
deadline for the country's electricity distributors to pay for
power purchased in May after an emergency loan to help the
utilities cover soaring spot-market rates ran out, a government
source told Reuters.
The utilities have already received a seven-week payment
extension to July 31 from June 11 for the May power, preventing
many utilities from defaulting on their power-purchase
obligations. More time is needed, the source said, to allow the
government to negotiate new credits for the utilities.
"It's practically certain that the deadline will be extended
to the beginning of August due to the complexity of the
operation," said the source who asked for anonymity because of a
lack of authorization to speak to the press.
The deadline would be extended to give the government more
time to complete negotiations for a 6.5 billion real ($2.93
billion) emergency loan lead by state-owned banks. The new
credit would finance the payments until annual
government-authorized energy tariff increases kick in. At
present, the utilities are forced to sell the power at a loss.
The loan follows a 11.2 billion-real loan made earlier this
year by 10 banks to Brazil's spot-market energy clearing house,
the CCEE. It ran out in May. The CCEE is using the loans to pay
the distributors' bills with generators and other sellers of
spot power.
Electricity rates soared to record highs earlier this year
due to a drought that reduced the country's hydroelectric
generation capacity. With less water power, the country needed
to rely more on more expensive fossil fuels. The lack of power
was exacerbated by the government's failure in recent years to
complete a series of promised long-term generation capacity
auctions.
With power short many distributors had to buy power on the
spot market or risk breaking their contracts with the government
to supply consumers.
The government hopes the new loan will cover spot-market
charges through the end of the year. While non-state banks took
part in the first loan to utilities, the new loan is expected to
be made entirely by banks owned by the Brazilian government such
as Banco do Brasil SA, Caixa Economica Federal
and state-development bank BNDES
($1 = 2.22 Brazilian reais)
(Writing by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)