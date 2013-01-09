* 2001 energy crisis shaved up to a percentage point off GDP
* Severe drought revives fears history could repeat
* Officials assure country energy crunch will pass
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, Jan 9 Brazil looks less vulnerable
today to an energy crisis similar to one in 2001 that cut output
at factories, lopped about a percentage point off economic
growth, and led millions of people to spend their nights by
candlelight.
Still, the risk of a major disruption remains - in part
because the South American economic powerhouse has grown so much
since then and electricity output has not kept up with soaring
demand.
Twelve years ago, Brazil experienced a severe drought that
reduced water levels at hydroelectric dams just as is happening
today. The solution then was to ration energy supplies for eight
months, in large part because the nation relied on such dams for
88 percent of generating capacity.
Residential and industrial consumers were forced to cut back
their power usage by a fifth. Brazilians learned to conserve
energy, street lights were dimmed, and the then-president even
ordered the exterior lights and refrigerators switched off at
the presidential palace.
The solution to that crisis helps explain why Brazil looks
somewhat less vulnerable now. In ensuing years, the government
built dozens of thermoelectric power plants mostly fired by
natural gas, expanding its generating capacity by 10,000 MW.
That means hydroelectric dams now account for about two-thirds
of electricity - making droughts less threatening.
Brazil's stock market broke three days of declines
on Wednesday and rose 0.74 percent after government officials
dismissed any comparisons with the 2001 crisis and pacified
investors with assurances that rain was on the way and no
rationing would be needed.
"Brazil has enough energy supplies to meet all its needs,"
Energy Minister Edison Lobao told reporters after meeting with
electricity authorities to discuss the energy crunch.
Reservoir levels will be adequate again by the end of the
month and there is no need to start up additional gas-fired
thermoelectric power plants, Lobao said. He also dismissed fears
of a shortage of natural gas in the country.
Lobao said the use of more costly thermal power would not
derail President Dilma Rousseff's plan for a 20 percent cut in
electricity rates this year - which many analysts have said is
in grave risk because of the drought. Officials expect the plan
to trim 2013 inflation by more than half a percentage point.
Despite such guarantees, worries remain that the current
crisis could trip up Brazil's economy, which has already
struggled to grow for the past two years.
The main reason for concern is the economy's boom over the
past decade, which saw electricity consumption grow by 40
percent under former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
The expansion pulled 30 million people from poverty and into
the consumer market for household goods such as fridges, TVs and
air conditioners - all of which consume large amounts of power.
Rousseff was Lula's first energy minister, charged with
making sure that Brazil would never have to ration electricity
again. She restructured the energy sector and pushed ahead with
building hydroelectric dams that have not made her popular with
environmentalists.
Due to environmental concerns, Brazil's new dams have
smaller reservoirs to reduce the impact of flooding. That has
also made the new reservoirs more vulnerable to lower rainfall.
WAITING FOR RAIN
A hot, dry summer, coupled with the worst drought in decades
in the poorer northeast of Brazil, has revealed the
vulnerability of the country's energy system, raising the risk
of rationing again if it does not rain soon.
The budding energy crisis has already pushed up electricity
prices on the spot market and forced Brazil to import more
liquefied natural gas to fuel costly gas-fired generators that
are running at full capacity and producing 25 percent of the
national grid's electricity at present.
Short-term energy prices have roughly quadrupled since early
September, according to Brazil's CCEE, which serves as an energy
clearinghouse, and are now more than 20 times above prices in
January 2012.
Fears of an energy crisis could dissipate with rainfall, and
it rained heavily in parts of Brazil on Wednesday, including in
the capital Brasilia and Sao Paulo, the largest city.
The government's assurances calmed markets and index of
utility stocks recovered from a four-day slide to gain
2.44 percent. Shares of Eletrobras, the country's
largest electric utility, rose 4.3 percent.
Officials say Brazil's electrical grid is much stronger than
in 2001 because generating capacity has expanded by 75 percent
and thermal power generation increased by 150 percent.
Too much use of expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG) could
undermine Rousseff's efforts to curb inflation.
Investors have also shown concerns that more LNG imports
could burden state-led oil company Petrobras, which
has paid a premium for recent imports. However, CEO Maria das
Graças Foster said Petrobras can profit from high demand for its
thermoelectric power due to skyrocketing energy prices on the
open market.
Brazil still has a reserve back-up of 1,000 MW in
thermoelectric generating capacity, officials say, including a
640 MW gas-fired plant in Uruguaiana on the Argentine border.
But starting up that plant depends on restoring Argentine
gas pipeline supplies from Bahia Blanca, cut off in 2009.
Argentina is short of gas and having trouble importing LNG.