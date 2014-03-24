(Repeats to show availability of photos)
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 24 Brazil is fighting against time to
avoid crippling power blackouts and electricity rationing as a drought prevents
the world's most water-rich nation from recharging its hydroelectric dams.
While a decade of growth has diversified the electricity system away from
hydropower, reducing dependence on the weather, policymakers, industrial
companies and investors in the world's seventh-largest economy may find little
cause to relax.
Rio de Janeiro-based energy consultancy PSR puts the odds of rationing at
nearly 1 in 4.
"Rationing or not, the drought's impact on Brazil will be large," said PSR
Director Jose Rosenblatt. "There's no way to avoid it."
Hydro reservoirs, which generate two-thirds of Brazil's power, are at
near-record lows. To keep the lights on and factories open, all of the country's
main thermal power plants are running full throttle as an estimated 600,000
visitors prepare to arrive for the June start of the soccer World Cup.
The situation is already testing the government of President Dilma Rousseff
as October's presidential election nears. [ID: nL2N0LC1CV]
The administration said on March 13 that it expected to pay 12 billion reais
($5.2 billion) in 2014 to rescue utilities forced to pay record-high prices to
replace cheap hydro with more-expensive power from natural gas, coal and oil
plants.
That will probably drive up inflation this year and next. At nearly 6
percent, the rate is close to the top of the government's target band. If the
2001-2002 drought is any guide, Brazil's expected 1.7 percent 2014 growth rate
could fall to 1 percent or less, according to Brazilian bank BTG Pactual SA.
Rationing, the bank says, is the worst option, but higher power prices for a
steel mill or mine would cut corporate profit almost as much as surely as
assembly lines or shops shut by rationing.
For Rousseff, even more is at stake. Without rain, her re-election chances
may narrow despite a strong early lead in polls.
"The credibility of the government rests on Rousseff's handling of the
drought," said Guilherme Schmidt, an energy industry lawyer and partner at L.O.
Batista in Rio de Janeiro "For Rousseff, this is personal."
The government blames the problem on "Sao Pedro", which is Portuguese for
St. Peter, the heavenly agent Brazilians associate with rain. But many analysts
say the problem has as much to do with government policy as it does with
precipitation.
"Rain is a factor, but not the only one," said Joao Carlos Mello, president
of Sao Paulo energy consultancy Thymos Energia. "It's also failed policies and
poor management."
THE ENERGY PRESIDENT
Since the 2001-2002 crisis, energy policy has been a major issue for the
government, and no major Brazilian politician is more linked to the issue than
Rousseff.
The last crisis forced the government to order consumers to cut electricity
use by 20 percent or face blackouts. Anger at rationing helped Rousseff's
predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, win the first of two terms as president.
As Lula's energy minister and then his chief of staff, Rousseff was
determined to avoid another rationing crisis. Images of new power lines and
massive hydroelectric plants figure prominently in her campaign to win a second
four-year term in October.
In September 2012, she added another goal: to cut residential electricity
costs by 20 percent. Hydro-dam operators were allowed to renew expiring leases
on key assets early, but only if they slashed prices. The move, popular
politically, caused electricity shares to plunge. Many now worry that state-run
Eletrobras and other utilities will not have the cash to finance
investments needed to meet rising demand.
While Rousseff's cuts are still in place, the timing of annual rate reviews
means the higher cost of replacement power will hit utility bills after the
election.
Rates could rise up to 20 percent, which would wipe out the popular 2012
cuts that were part of Rousseff's efforts to expand consumption, especially for
poorer Brazilians.
On one level, she has succeeded. The system is more robust than in 2002,
when about 80 percent of Brazil's electricity capacity was hydro. Today, hydro
makes up 68 percent, a share that is still one of the world's highest.
"We have been building new capacity at a rate faster than growth in demand,"
said Mauricio Tomalsquim, president of the EPE, the government's energy planning
and research company. "This has been a bad year for rain, but our simulations
for rainfall show that rationing is highly unlikely."
RATIONING RISK RISING
Without the new gas, coal and oil capacity built since 2002, Brazil would
already be turning off the lights.
In February, reservoirs in Brazil's Southeast and Central West, the
country's top industrial and agricultural regions, were only 35 percent full,
compared with a 15-year average of 66 percent for the month. More than halfway
through normally rainy March, water levels are still at 35 percent.
To ease the shortfall, the Southeast-Central West region, home to 60 percent
of Brazil's demand, put an average of 6,260 megawatts of thermal power onto the
grid in February, enough for 9 million people.
But that may not be enough. Thirty percent of the government's planned
capacity is behind schedule, and some plants sit idle for lack of transmission
lines, PSR says.
Without more rain, Brazil ought to order a 5 percent power cut between May
and October, a period covering the World Cup and elections, BTG Pactual said in
a March 17 report.
"Adjusted for days of hydro demand, the situation of Brazil's reservoirs is
worse than in 2001, when rationing was unavoidable," the report said.
Steelmakers Gerdau SA and Usiminas SA as among the most
likely to suffer from higher electricity costs or rationing.
In a worst-case scenario, putting off rationing could lead to cuts to as
much as 20 percent, the report said.
But even without rationing, the cost of replacement power would probably
exceed the combined cash flow of the country's distribution utilities, said
Paulo Pedro, executive president of Abrade, Brazil's large power users
association. Consumers and taxpayers would help pay the bill.
The government, though, shows little concern. The energy minister rates the
rationing risk at "zero." Even government critics say Brazil has a good, if
falling, chance to avoid cuts. In January, PSR put the risk of a cut of 4
percent or more at 17.5 percent. In February that rose to 23.8 percent.
"What should be a technical problem is now an economic and political
problem," said Sylvie Apote, partner and director of Prysma, a Rio de Janeiro
energy research group. "Rousseff will do everything to put off the impact until
after elections."
($1 = 2.3249 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)