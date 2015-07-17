GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, on track for winning week
TOKYO, May 12 Asian shares inched up Friday, hobbled by a downbeat day on Wall Street but still on track for weekly rises, while oil prices extended gains on hopes for output cuts.
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 17 Brazil's electricity prices may fall in the next few months after abundant rains raised hydroelectric power plant reservoirs above their critical levels, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy told reporters on Friday.
(Reporting by Caio Saad, writing by Walter Brandimarte)
TOKYO, May 12 Asian shares inched up Friday, hobbled by a downbeat day on Wall Street but still on track for weekly rises, while oil prices extended gains on hopes for output cuts.
* Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. announces pricing of equity units offering