BRIEF-Metro Investment Development sees FY 2016 net profit up 154 pct
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up about 154 percent, from 115.4 million yuan a year ago, as result of increased sales from real estate projects
BRASILIA, July 30 Banco Bradesco SA and Banco Santander Brasil SA have agreed to extend new loans to power distributors, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday, asking not to be named because the loans had not been announced.
Bradesco, Santander, Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa Economica Federal will lend 3.5 billion reais ($1.6 billion) and state development bank BNDES will lend 3.5 billion reais in a move that should be finalized in the first half of August, the source said.
($1 = 2.25 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up about 154 percent, from 115.4 million yuan a year ago, as result of increased sales from real estate projects
SHANGHAI, Jan 24 China's central bank on Tuesday raised the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans, financial magazine Caixin reported citing unidentified sources.
SEOUL, Jan 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL January 24 -12.1 9.4 -10.1 ^January 23 116.7 -109.3 -11.8 January 20 -46.5 38.0 6.7 January 19