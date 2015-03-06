Brazil's Itaú says did not sign agreement yet to buy stake in XP
SAO PAULO, May 11 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said it is still in talks to acquire a stake in Brazilian broker XP Investimentos SA, adding that no definitive agreement has been signed.
SAO PAULO, March 6 Brazil's three biggest private-sector banks are willing to extend a 3.15 billion-real ($1 billion) loan to bolster the finances of the nation's power distributors as long as borrowing costs reflect higher risks and a longer maturity, three sources with direct knowledge of the negotiations said on Friday.
The government asked Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA and Banco Santander Brasil SA this week to allow distributors to start repaying emergency credit lines extended over the past year at the end of 2017 instead of this year, said two of the sources.
The three sources requested anonymity because the talks are underway. Neither the banks nor the government declined to comment.
($1 = 3.059 Brazilian reais) (Additional reporting by Alonso Soto in Brasilia; Editing by Alden Bentley)
May 11 Wells Fargo & Co doubled its cost-cutting target after seeing expenses soar in the aftermath of a sales scandal that the third-largest U.S. bank is still trying to recover from.