BRIEF-Spain's Sabadell maintains 1 pct NII forecast for 2017
April 28 Banco De Sabadell Sa Chief Financial Officer Tomas Varela says on a conference call:
BRASILIA, July 10 The Brazilian government and a group of commercial banks are currently in talks to extend one or more loans to help Brazil's struggling electricity distributors cope with the impact of dry weather, s source with direct knowledge of the negotiations said on Thursday.
The loans, which could exceed 2 billion reais ($900 million), will go to privately owned industry clearinghouse CCEE. In recent months, a group of ten banks extended an 11 billion real credit line to CCEE, which buys and sells electricity in the spot market. ($1 = 2.22 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
April 28 Banco De Sabadell Sa Chief Financial Officer Tomas Varela says on a conference call:
* March quarter net profit 2.57 billion rupees versus net profit of 102.6 million rupees year ago