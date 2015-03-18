SAO PAULO, March 18 The Brazilian government and
some of the nation's largest private-sector banks are nearing an
agreement on a 3.4 billion-real ($1 billion) loan to bolster the
finances of power distributors, an official said on Wednesday.
As many as 13 commercial banks will participate, with Banco
Bradesco SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA,
Banco BTG Pactual SA and Banco Safra SA
acting as lead arrangers and guarantors, said Luiz
Eduardo Barata, president of electricity clearinghouse company
CCEE.
Barata did not say when the loan should be disbursed and did
not elaborate on terms and conditions. Reuters reported this
month that private-sector lenders are willing to extend the loan
to bolster the finances of distributors as long as borrowing
costs reflect higher risks and a longer maturity.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
