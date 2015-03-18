(Adds dates, terms throughout)
SAO PAULO, March 18 The Brazilian government and
some of the nation's largest private-sector banks are nearing an
agreement on a 3.4 billion-real ($1 billion) loan to bolster the
finances of power distributors, an official said on Wednesday.
As many as 13 commercial banks will participate, with Banco
Bradesco SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA,
Banco BTG Pactual SA and Banco Safra SA
acting as lead arrangers and guarantors, said Luiz
Eduardo Barata, president of electricity clearinghouse company
CCEE.
Barata said the CCEE, which stands for Câmara de
Comercialização de Energia Elétrica, will convene a board
meeting on March 25 to decide on the transaction. Reuters
reported this month that private-sector lenders are willing to
extend the loan to bolster the finances of distributors as long
as borrowing costs reflect higher risks and a longer maturity.
He declined to detail terms and conditions of the loan,
which would be the third to distribution companies in a little
more than a year.
Utilities piled up large debts after a government-mandated
reduction in power rates, and they had to buy electricity in the
spot market to maintain supplies. Brazil is facing one of its
toughest energy crises ever.
Customers will repay the utilities as tariffs rise to adjust
to more expensive power generation. The loan is intended to help
the companies fund operations until the money from higher rates
enter their coffers.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by David Gregorio and Leslie Adler)