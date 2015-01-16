By Leonardo Goy
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Jan 16 Brazilian electricity rates
could rise as much as 60 percent in 2015 in order to cover the
higher cost of power and to pay for subsidies for system
expansion, low-income consumers and remote communities, a
government source told Reuters on Friday.
Increases of between 50 percent and 60 percent are likely in
Brazil's southeastern and central west regions, the source said.
The source said the estimate is based on government power-rate
simulations for the entire country and on the accounts for the
country's main electricity subsidy fund the CDE.
The regions are home to the bulk of the Brazil's population
and industry and its most-important farming regions. The source
requested anonymity because of a lack of authorization to speak
to the press.
Increases in the remote Amazon north and underdeveloped
Northeast are likely to be about 25 percent, the source said.
Brazilian power rates have soared since late 2013 as the
country's worst drought in at least 80 years reduced the level
of water in hydroelectric reserves and increased the need to run
more expensive thermal plants that burn natural gas, diesel
fuel, biomass and other fuels.
The price has also been pressured higher by the government's
failure in recent years to auction or license sufficient new
electricity generation and transmission rights to meet
distribution utilities needs.
Some utilities' finances were already fragile after a
government move to renew hydroelectric dam concessions early in
exchange for rate cuts of 20 percent or more.
To cover the soaring costs between the normal annual
government rate reviews, the government had to help arrange 17.8
billion reais ($6.80 billion) of emergency loans in 2014 to
prevent utilities from going bankrupt.
The increases are likely to be made up of two parts, the
source said. The first will be part of annual government rate
adjustment under electricity distributors' concession contracts.
Brazil's energy minister said this week that such
adjustments will likely be between 20 percent and 25 percent.
A second increase will be an "extraordinary" adjustment
related to additional costs and the need to raise 23 billion
reais ($8.78 billion ) to pay for CDE subsidies.
Brazil's principal electrical utilities include Centrais
Eletricas Brasileiras, or Eletrobras. Companhia
Energetica de Minas Gerais Cemig, Eletropaulo
Metropolitana SA controlled by U.S.-based utility AES
Corp, Cia Paranaense de Energia Eletrica and
Cia Energetica do Estado de Sao Paulo.
($1 = 2.6189 Brazilian reais)
(Writing by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)