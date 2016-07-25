By Luciano Costa
SAO PAULO, July 25 State-run energy company
Chesf, a subsidiary of Brazil's federal energy holding company
Eletrobras, has delayed the delivery of more than 1,000
kilometers of transmission line projects for lack of funds to
complete the work, data compiled by Reuters showed.
The delay is likely to crimp the national grid in the
country's Northeast, where Centrais Eletricas do Brasil SA
, as Eletrobras is known officially, plans to sell
many of its distribution assets. It will also generate company
fines.
Chesf has racked up 1,500 days in project delays, which
specialists say is due to overly ambitious expansion. Other
subsidiaries of Eletrobras are in similar straits after the
government pushed hard to lower rates of return for projects up
for auction in recent years.
"It's a result of Chesf's taking on too many projects and
weak returns on investment," Bernardo Bezerra, director at PSR
consultants, said. "The discounts offered by bidders were
hefty."
According to data compiled by Reuters from electric sector
regulator Aneel, Chesf won 30 percent of the transmission
projects that sold in auction between 2010 and 2012, after which
the company was banned from further participation in auctions
due to its growing backlog.
Over the same period, consortiums with one of Eletrobras'
subsidiaries as partner accounted for 60 percent of all
generation and transmission line projects won in auction. Nearly
all the winning bids aggressively discounted the maximum profits
allowed by the auction.
Brazil's Electric Sector Oversight Committee (CMSE) says at
least 11 projects of Chesf should be ready to operate but will
only be concluded in 2017 and 2018 due to "limited financing."
Chesf did not reply to a request for comment by Reuters.
The former director of Aneel, Juliao Coelho, said the
problems facing Chesf were foreseeable.
"This is the fruit of inflating the role of the state
company. They tried to get too big by squeezing returns so much
that investments didn't make sense," Coelho said. "First there
were delays. Now they can't even complete the projects."
Coelho oversaw the process at Aneel of restricting companies
with delays on their records from majority participation in
groups bidding in future auctions.
The new rule came after Chesf failed to meet its deadlines
for finishing transmission lines, which forced consumers to pay
millions of reais for the generation of energy from plants that
could not be hooked up to the national grid.
Chesf currently is 1,472 days behind on all its transmission
projects combined, according to Aneel. The company has been
fined on seven occasions by Aneel, for which it has already
exhausted its appeals.
The government of interim President Michel Temer has given a
clear signal that it plans to reduce the role of state-run
companies, including Eletrobras, in the economy and improve
governance standards.
Eletrobras and state-run oil company Petrobras
have been rife with corruption and are the focus of
investigations by prosecutors in Brazil's biggest ever graft
scheme, known as Operation Car Wash.
Chesf posted an 8 million reais ($2.4 million) net loss in
the first quarter.
