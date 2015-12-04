SAO PAULO Dec 4 Brazil's state electric energy company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA told Reuters it hopes to resolve the overdue debts of two of its distributors in December, so that it can renew their concessions expiring in July and sell them by the end of 2016.

Eletrobras, as the company is known, said the distributors are Amazonas Energia in the state of Amazonas and Cepisa in Piaui state. The Mines and Energy Ministry said the subsidiaries' debts need to be resolved before their expiring concessions can be renewed. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Reese Ewing)