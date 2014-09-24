SAO PAULO, Sept 23 Eletropaulo Metropolitana SA
, a Brazilian electricity utility controlled by
U.S.-based AES Corp, won a court injunction against an
order to pay a 626 million real ($260 million) consumer rebate,
the company said on Tuesday.
Brazil's electricity regulator ANEEL ordered the rebate for
the allegedly improper incorporation by Eletropaulo of 246,000
meters of power cables as company assets.
Eletropaulo did not immediately provide further details of
the ruling. The company is the principal distributor of
electricity to Sao Paulo, Brazil and South America's largest and
most industrialized metropolitan area.
Half the fine has already been covered by ANEEL when it
limited the company's annual tariff adjustment to 18.66 percent
in July, 3.3 percent less than Eletropaulo had the right to
receive after a drought caused Brazilian power generation costs
to soar.
Eletropaulo shares fell 1.9 percent in Tuesday trading on
the Sao Paulo BM&FBovespa exchange before the ruling was
confirmed.
The company has lost 17 percent of its value so far in the
third quarter, making it the fourth-worst performer on the
Bovespa index of the BM&FBovespa's most-traded stocks.
Arlington, Virginia-based AES owns 78 percent of Eletropaulo
voting shares, according to the Eletropaulo website. When
non-voting preferred shares are included, AES owns 31 percent of
total Eletropaulo stock.
($1 = 2.4065 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy e Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Additional
reporting and writing by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro; Editing
by Lisa Shumaker)