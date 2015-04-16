BRIEF-Boeing temporarily suspends 737 max flights on engine issue - Bloomberg
* Boeing temporarily suspends 737 max flights on engine issue - Bloomberg
SAO PAULO, April 16 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA delivered 20 commercial jets and 12 business jets in the first three months of 2015, the company said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday.
The company's total backlog of firm orders stood at $20.4 billion at the end of the quarter, the statement added. (Reporting by Asher Levine)
* Boeing temporarily suspends 737 max flights on engine issue - Bloomberg
* United States Patent and Trademark Office issued notice of allowance on first patent filed by co to protect its cancer detection technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: