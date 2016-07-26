(Adds pricing confirmation, details throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Paula Arend Laier
SAO PAULO, July 26 Energisa SA priced an
offering of new stock near the upper end of a suggested range on
Tuesday, signaling an upbeat industry outlook and strong
investor demand bolstered plans by Brazil's No. 6 power
distributor to cut debt.
According to data obtained from securities industry watchdog
CVM, Energisa sold 61.5 million units, and placed 22.52 million
units in supplementary and additional allotments at 18.50 reais.
Energisa sought to price the units, comprised of one common
share and four preferred shares, between 16 reais and 20 reais.
The offering was the first for any Brazilian power firm in
three years, underscoring the extent to which the image of a
sector long marred by erratic policy moves and a deep recession
has changed in recent weeks. Investors placed bids worth almost
8 times the amount of Energisa units on offer, three people
familiar with the deal told Reuters earlier in the day.
An index grouping power utilities trading in the São
Paulo Stock Exchange has gained 69 percent over the past six
months. Robust demand for the Energisa deal could open room for
more similar transactions over the coming months, asset managers
consulted by Reuters said on Tuesday.
Taking advantage of the newfound interest in the sector,
Energisa's controlling Botelho family envisioned the deal as a
re-IPO, by which a company boosts trading volume by increasing
shares outstanding, the people said. A recent wave of takeovers
is fanning hopes that utilities will soon emerge stronger from
Brazil's worst recession in eight decades.
Energisa declined to comment, citing a quiet period related
to the transaction. The company had hired the investment-banking
units of Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, Grupo BTG Pactual
SA, Banco Bradesco SA and Banc Santander Brasil SA to advise on
the transaction.
Excluding the supplementary and additional allotments,
Energisa raised 1.137 billion reais ($348 million) from the
deal, according to Thomson Reuters calculations based on the
watchdog's data. The company will use proceeds from the offering
to cut debt, which totaled 7 billion reais in March.
The offer is the largest for any Brazilian power firm since
AES Eletropaulo SA fetched 1.345 billion reais in a
so-called primary offering in Sept. 2006. A primary offering
usually helps companies attract money that they can only use for
their projects.
Energisa's units traded unchanged at 20 reais on Tuesday.
The stock has jumped 37 percent over the past three months.
($1 = 3.2683 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Luciano Costa in
São Paulo; Editing by Paul Simao and Bernard Orr)