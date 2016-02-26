(Adds Rufino comments on tariff increases and transmission
debts)
By Leonardo Goy
BRASILIA Feb 26 The head of Brazil's
electricity regulator, Romeu Rufino, told Reuters on Friday he
favors allowing troubled Spanish multinational Abengoa SA
to sell its power concessions in the country but does
not rule out taking them back if the company cannot find a
buyer.
Rufino, who has headed the regulator, known as Aneel, since
2013, said the government would give buyers a new timeframe to
deliver the transmission lines that had been under construction
by Abengoa.
Brazilian media reported earlier this month that the
government was considering intervening in the indebted energy
company after it failed to pay 375 million reais ($93.76
million) it owed to investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA.
Abengoa, which is on the brink of becoming Spain's largest
ever bankruptcy, does not even have enough cash to pay wages in
February, its chairman told employees on Friday.
In Brazil, Abengoa operates seven transmission lines and is
building nine others, including one that will link the massive
11,233-megawatt Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in the lower Amazon
state of Para with the national grid.
Abengoa's gross corporate debt was around 9 billion euros
($9.9 billion) in November, but it swells to about 25 billion
euros when project financing and what it owes to suppliers is
included.
SMALLER POWER HIKES
Rufino said that the annual readjustments of electricity
tariffs should be smaller than inflation in 2016, limited to a
single digit hike. Inflation climbed to 10.67 percent in 2015,
its highest in more than 12 years.
The government has said electricity bills could actually
drop during the year as authorities turn off expensive
gas-consuming thermal plants after heavy rains boosted
hydroelectric output.
Lower tariffs will help a central bank struggling to slash
inflation that has remained high despite a crippling recession.
Rufino said he estimates that the government owes about 28
billion reais to power transmission companies stemming from the
early renewal of their contracts in 2012.
The cash-strapped administration has delayed those payments,
prompting many companies to threaten to halt investment until
they are repaid.
($1 = 3.9995 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by
Bernard Orr and Cynthia Osterman)