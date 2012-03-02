* Cane-fueled power loses appeal as wind power gets cheaper
* Wind power is gaining share in Brazil energy market
* Greener cane power still unable to displace fossil fuels
* Electricity a key source of extra revenue for cane mills
By Marcelo Teixeira
SAO PAULO, March 2 Sugarcane-based
electricity generation projects in Brazil are being blown out of
the water by wind power and other lower-cost energy
alternatives, slowing ambitions to expand one of Brazil's
largest potential new sources of clean energy, experts said.
The world's No. 1 sugar producer and No. 2 ethanol maker
amasses 140 million tonnes a year of bagasse from crushed cane,
some of which is burnt in high-efficiency boilers to crank
generators supplying a hitherto growing share of Brazil's power.
The sugarcane industry estimates bagasse could generate
15,300 megawatts (MW) of electricity by 2020, roughly the entire
annual needs of Ecuador and about a fifth of its own -- but only
if it can be made competitive with cheaper wind and natural gas.
Signs of a brownout in bagasse-derived electricity emerged
last August when bagasse-based projects mustered only a 4
percent share in the 2,744 MW of long-term power supply
contracts sold at a government-run auction.
Natural gas projects claimed 56 percent, wind power 27 and
hydroelectricity, which is Brazil's single most important source
of power, 14 percent. Biomass power developers took the hint -
only 23 bagasse power projects are registered for the next power
auction on March 22, compared with 81 hopefuls last August.
(Graphic on Brazil's power generation by source:
link.reuters.com/xuq86s )
"The rule is to buy at the lowest price, no matter the cost
differences among the sources," Zilmar Jose de Souza from
Brazilian thinktank Fundacao Getulio Vargas and bioelectricity
specialist for Sugarcane Industry Association (UNICA).
He said tax breaks benefitting other energy sources and
rising costs for manufacturing of generation equipment for
bagasse systems exacerbated by the strengthening local currency,
left it more costly than wind, hydroelectric and natural gas.
De Souza advocates government measures such as tax breaks on
equipment to make biomass more competitive especially versus
fossil fuels, favoritism he believes is justified because of the
renewable fuel's green credentials.
Bioelectricity units are an important source of steady extra
revenue for cane mills in Brazil whose revenues are subject to
the undulations of sugar and ethanol prices. And much of the
bagasse mountain has to be disposed of by burning to make space
at mills, whether or not there are power-generating facilities.
WIND PICKS UP
While biomass struggles, wind power has made huge strides as
costs fall. The sector grew 72 percent in 2011 alone, reaching
1,325 MW. Considering contracts already won in recent auctions,
wind in Brazil will reach 5,142 MW by the end of 2013 and 8,047
MW in 2016.
"Brazil is privileged with wind with a capacity factor that
is at least double that of traditional countries in the industry
such as Germany or Denmark," Pedro Perrelli, executive director
at Brazilian Wind Power Association (Abeolica), said.
"With (comparatively) higher productivity on wind farms, the
investor is able to receive a return on his investment in an
satisfactory period," he said.
Perrelli said the falling cost of wind turbines in the last
few years helped cut the cost of new wind farms. The government
also offered special credit lines to wind power in its infancy
and it can now compete with gas-fired power plants.
Cane mills hoping the government will offer a foot up to do
the same for biomass power look set for disappointment.
The Energy Ministry's alternative energy coordinator Roberto
Meira Jr, said there were no stimulus measures in the pipeline
and efficiency and value for money were top priority in power.
"Through the auctions the government seeks to diversify the
matrix and promote competition among players, aiming to reach
the lowest cost possible for energy," Meira said. "There is no
preference in terms of source, but of course, if the biomass
sector is having problems we should take a look," he said.
Unica's Souza lamented how the recently announced Climate
Fund, from the country's development bank BNDES, omitted
financing for cane bagasse projects to privilege other nascent
energy sources that have shown potential.
"This ends up harming (biomass projects). We will have to
compete in the auctions with sources that have more competitive
financing tools," he said.
(Editing by Peter Murphy and Marguerita Choy)