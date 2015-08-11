Deutsche Telekom Q1 core profit up 7.5 pct
FRANKFURT, May 11 Deutsche Telekom reported a better-than-expected 7.5-percent rise first-quarter core profit and sales on Thursday, helped by growth in Germany and the United States.
BRASILIA Aug 11 Brazil's government plans to sign contracts worth 186 billion reais ($53 billion) for energy generation and transmission between August 2015 and December 2018, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
The investment plan includes auctions for 37,600 kilometers of transmission lines. Hydroelectric dams should account for 11,000 megawatts of plans to generate between 25,000 and 31,500 megawatts of energy, the statement said.
($1 = 3.49 reais) (Reporting by Leonardo Goy and Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
FRANKFURT, May 11 Deutsche Telekom reported a better-than-expected 7.5-percent rise first-quarter core profit and sales on Thursday, helped by growth in Germany and the United States.
May 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.