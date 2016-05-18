Nokia jumps on Apple settlement; UK mid-caps outperform - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 23 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
RIO DE JANEIRO May 18 Brazil's new Mines and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho Filho said on Wednesday that the government will not intervene unnecessarily in the electricity sector.
Suspended President Dilma Rousseff outraged investors after she intervened in 2012 to drive down consumer energy rates arbitrarily by 20 percent, heaping losses on generators and weakening the country's energy sector. (Reporting by Luciano da Costa; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
NEW YORK, May 23 Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.