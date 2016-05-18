RIO DE JANEIRO May 18 Brazil's new Mines and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho Filho said on Wednesday that the government will not intervene unnecessarily in the electricity sector.

Suspended President Dilma Rousseff outraged investors after she intervened in 2012 to drive down consumer energy rates arbitrarily by 20 percent, heaping losses on generators and weakening the country's energy sector. (Reporting by Luciano da Costa; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Daniel Flynn)