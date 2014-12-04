(Adds definition of green bonds, use of proceeds)
By Marcelo Teixeira
SAO PAULO Dec 4 Banco Santander Brasil SA
, a unit of Spain's Banco Santander SA, is in talks
with large Brazilian companies for the first green bond
offering in Latin America's largest economy, where several
infrastructure projects qualify as such issues.
Bonds are considered green when proceeds are earmarked for
projects that are beneficial to the environment, and verified by
an independent third party.
"We have negotiations going on, but there is nothing certain
yet," said Cristina Schulman, head of debt capital markets at
Santander Brasil, after participating in a roundtable about
green bonds on Thursday. "There is a lot of potential for this
type of bond in Brazil, due to the number of infrastructure
projects under way."
Green bonds were first launched by multilateral banks
several years ago, but in the last two years they have made
inroads at commercial bank operations.
Green bond offerings this year, mostly in Europe and the
United States, could total $40 billion, according to the Climate
Bonds Initiative, a not-for-profit organization that mobilizes
debt capital markets for environmental solutions.
Schulman cited clear demand for such offerings from funds
built exclusively to invest in environment-friendly programs.
She also said some large investors have set aside part of their
allocations for this type of investment.
Obvious projects in Brazil that could be funded by green
bonds include renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar
farms. Other viable initiatives could be focused on energy
efficiency, waste management and forest restoration.
Matheus Cavallari, assistant secretary for microeconomic
policy at Brazil's finance ministry, said such a class of bond
could be included in a program the Brazilian government has for
infrastructure notes that are tax free for investors.
"It seems possible to fit the green bonds in this class of
notes that enjoy fiscal benefits," he said.
Mining company Vale SA and gas utility Comgas SA
are among companies in Brazil which have already
issued infrastructure notes.
In Europe, Santander advised Spanish company Iberdrola
in a 750 million euro green bond sale this year linked
to renewable energy projects. It also helped structure a
Unilever BV deal whose proceeds will be used for energy
efficiency and waste treatment programs.
