SAO PAULO Dec 4 Santander Brasil, a
unit of Spanish bank Santander, is talking to large Brazilian
companies about prospects for an inaugural green bond offering
in Latin America's largest economy, where several infrastructure
projects have the green credentials required for that type of
deal.
The market labels bonds green when proceeds are earmarked to
projects that are beneficial to the environment. Capital use is
usually verified by an independent third party.
"We have negotiations going on, but there is nothing certain
yet," said Cristina Schulman, head of Debt Capital Markets at
Santander Brasil, after taking part in a roundtable about green
bonds on Thursday.
"There is a lot of potential for this type of bond in
Brazil, due to the number of infrastructure projects under way,"
she said.
Green bonds were first launched by multilateral banks
several years ago, but in the last two years they have made
inroads at commercial bank operations.
Green bonds issued in 2014, mostly in Europe and the United
States, are likely to total $40 billion, according to the
Climate Bonds Initiative, a not-for-profit organization that
mobilizes debt capital markets for environmental solutions.
Schulman cited clear demand for such offerings from funds
built exclusively to invest in environmentally friendly
programs. She also said some large investors have set aside part
of their allocations for this type of investment.
Obvious projects in Brazil that could be funded by green
bonds include renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar
farms. Other viable initiatives could be focused on energy
efficiency, waste management and forest restoration.
Matheus Cavallari, assistant secretary for microeconomic
policy at Brazil's finance ministry, said such a class of bond
could be included in a program the Brazilian government has for
infrastructure notes that are tax free for investors.
"It seems possible to fit the green bonds in this class of
notes that enjoy fiscal benefits," he said.
Mining company Vale and gas utility Comgas
are among companies in Brazil which have already
issued the infrastructure notes.
In Europe, Santander advised Spanish company Iberdrola
in a 750 million euros green bond issuance this year
linked to renewable energy projects and also helped structure a
Unilever offering whose proceeds will be used on energy
efficiency and waste treatment programs.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Richard Chang)