SAO PAULO Nov 24 Brazil's environmental assets
exchange BVRio on Tuesday launched an app that promises to help
foreign traders and buyers of Brazilian timber make sure the
product hasn't been illegally logged.
The exchange, which provides a market for the trading of
assets such as carbon and forest credits, says buyers using the
app will be able to scan a code that is legally required on
every lot of timber coming out of the country and receive a
report on its status.
Logging is an important industry in Brazil, where half of
the country is blanketed by forests. The government considers
illegal logging the main factor behind the deforestation of the
Amazon region, with about 5,000 square kilometers of rainforest
destroyed every year.
British-based Chatham House, an independent policy
institute, estimates that more than 50 percent of Brazilian
timber has illegal origins.
"These apps will be particularly useful to buyers operating
in Europe and the United States, where they have to ensure
compliance with the EU Timber Regulation and the U.S. Lacey
Act," BVRio said in a statement.
"Given the high risk of timber illegality in Brazil, the use
of these apps assists buyers in estimating their risks and
avoiding exposure to illegal timber trade," it said.
The exchange, which plans to launch a platform for timber in
2016, said there are versions of the app for desktop (timber.bvrio.org)
and Android and IOS formats with free downloads at Google Play
and the Apple Store.
The system conducts a crosscheck of information provided by
several institutions in Brazil and also checks inconsistencies
with satellite imagery.
Deforestation will be a main issue at the Paris climate
talks that begin next week, as reducing the problem is critical
to cut global production of gases blamed for warming the world's
temperature.
