LONDON Oct 27 A Brazilian equity exchange
traded fund (ETF) listed in London fell 9.7 percent on Monday
after President Dilma Rousseff won the weekend election over
pro-business rival Aecio Neves by a slim margin.
The Brazil MSCI i-shares ETF hit seven-month lows,
albeit in thin turnover. Earlier in the day, the Tokyo-listed
Ibovespa exchange traded fund (ETF) dropped almost 7 percent
reflecting investors' disappointment at the result.
Left-wing Rousseff struck a conciliatory tone in her victory
speech late on Sunday, pledging to work with political
adversaries and business leaders to boost growth.
"The (offshore) move is an indication that the local market
reaction will be negative; from a market perspective Rousseff is
clearly bad news," said Stanislava Pravdova, an analyst at
Danske Bank in Copenhagen.
"Over her last term she did nothing in terms of reform and
we can't really expect her to turn pro-business now."
(Reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Nigel Stephenson)