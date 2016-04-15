NEW YORK, April 15 Growing prospects of Brazil President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment have led to a sharp uptick in options activity in a heavily traded U.S.-listed Brazilian fund as traders jockey to capitalize on near-term volatility.

Brazil's Supreme Court rejected a last-ditch attempt by Rousseff to avert an impeachment vote in Congress on Friday, further reducing her chances of survival as a new poll showed her short of crucial support from lawmakers.

Rousseff, a leftist economist whose interventionist policies are partly blamed for the downfall of the once-booming Brazilian economy, faces a vote of impeachment on Sunday for allegedly breaking budget laws.

The deteriorating political climate has ignited activity in the iShares MSCI Brazil index fund's options with 10-day average trading volume jumping 45 percent from the beginning of the month, according to data from options analytics firm Trade Alert.

About 160,000 contracts changed hands each day with bets on higher volatility ruling the roost.

"We have seen volatility buyers over this whole week," said Darryl Pinkus, derivatives trader at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Expectations for a large near-term move in the shares are high. The fund's 30-day at-the-money implied volatility is at 50.7 percent, higher than 90 percent of readings over the last year.

The shares are expected to swing by about 8 percent in either direction by the end of next week, based on the price of an options strategy called a straddle.

The fund's options have also drawn sizeable protective trades, Christopher Jacobson, derivatives strategist at Susquehanna Financial, said in a note on Friday.

Jacobson noted large purchases of April 22 weekly puts that would cushion against a dip in the shares below $23, about 19 percent below the current price.

At about 98,000 contracts the weekly puts make up the largest accumulation of open contracts.

On Friday, the fund's shares were nearly flat at $28.50, hovering near a six-month high hit on Wednesday. Options were busy with 150,000 contracts traded, at twice the normal pace.