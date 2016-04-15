By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
| NEW YORK, April 15
NEW YORK, April 15 Growing prospects of Brazil
President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment have led to a sharp
uptick in options activity in a heavily traded U.S.-listed
Brazilian fund as traders jockey to capitalize on near-term
volatility.
Brazil's Supreme Court rejected a last-ditch attempt by
Rousseff to avert an impeachment vote in Congress on Friday,
further reducing her chances of survival as a new poll showed
her short of crucial support from lawmakers.
Rousseff, a leftist economist whose interventionist policies
are partly blamed for the downfall of the once-booming Brazilian
economy, faces a vote of impeachment on Sunday for allegedly
breaking budget laws.
The deteriorating political climate has ignited activity in
the iShares MSCI Brazil index fund's options with 10-day
average trading volume jumping 45 percent from the beginning of
the month, according to data from options analytics firm Trade
Alert.
About 160,000 contracts changed hands each day with bets on
higher volatility ruling the roost.
"We have seen volatility buyers over this whole week," said
Darryl Pinkus, derivatives trader at BMO Capital Markets in New
York.
Expectations for a large near-term move in the shares are
high. The fund's 30-day at-the-money implied volatility is at
50.7 percent, higher than 90 percent of readings over the last
year.
The shares are expected to swing by about 8 percent in
either direction by the end of next week, based on the price of
an options strategy called a straddle.
The fund's options have also drawn sizeable protective
trades, Christopher Jacobson, derivatives strategist at
Susquehanna Financial, said in a note on Friday.
Jacobson noted large purchases of April 22 weekly puts that
would cushion against a dip in the shares below $23, about 19
percent below the current price.
At about 98,000 contracts the weekly puts make up the
largest accumulation of open contracts.
On Friday, the fund's shares were nearly flat at $28.50,
hovering near a six-month high hit on Wednesday. Options were
busy with 150,000 contracts traded, at twice the normal pace.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)