SAO PAULO May 15 Brazil needs to protect its ethanol industry from U.S. corn ethanol with measures other than import tariffs, Mining and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho said on Monday, adding that new tariffs could provoke damaging retaliation.

Coelho also said he expected iron ore miner Samarco, a joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd , to restart operations in the second half of this year. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Editing by Bernard Orr)