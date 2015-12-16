SAO PAULO Dec 16 Algeria's food processing,
mining and steel company Cevital plans to build a corn-based
ethanol plant in Brazil's leading grains producer Mato Grosso
state, according to a publication on the state's official news
agency on Wednesday.
Cevital's representatives met with Mato Grosso Governor
Pedro Taques on Tuesday to detail their plans and negotiate
terms of the investment, including environmental licensing and
tax incentives, the article said.
The proposed plant would be installed in the municipality of
Vera, close to the main soy and corn hubs of Sorriso and Lucas
do Rio Verde, along the BR-163 highway used to transport a large
part of the state's grain output to the main southern Brazilian
ports of Santos and Paranagua.
Ethanol is normally produced from sugarcane in Brazil. But
some ethanol producers have recently been drawn to corn's low
cost and large availability in some regions such as the
country's center-west.
There are some projects under way, such as the one by Usina
Rio Verde Ltda, in Goias state. The joint venture between local
sugar group Usina Sao João (USJ) and U.S.'s commodities trader
Cargill is also building a corn-based ethanol unit.
Corn produced in Mato Grosso is among the cheapest in the
world, but since the area is relatively far from ports
transportation costs usually make the product less competitive
in external markets.
According to the note, Cevital said the corn-based ethanol
plant would be the first project of a larger plan that includes
a soy crushing installation and a feed plant. It said total
investments are forecast at $750 million.
There was no information regarding the future ethanol
plant's capacity.
Paulo Hegg, Cevital's representative in Brazil, said the
Algerian company currently buys around $1.5 billion worth of raw
materials from Brazil every year. With the investments, they
intend to be closer to the producing areas and add value to raw
materials.
