By Anthony Boadle and Marcelo Teixeira
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, April 27 Agriculture
Minister Blairo Maggi has asked Brazil's foreign trade council
to impose tariffs on ethanol imports following a surge in
shipments from the United States, an official said on Thursday,
a move that could stir trade tensions with the Trump
administration.
Brazil is the main market for U.S. exports of corn ethanol
which have swelled in recent months to fill a gap left by
falling domestic output, as cane farmers in the South American
country diverted more of their crop to making sugar because of
high prices.
Ethanol imports from the United States increased fivefold to
a record 720 million liters in the first quarter - worth some
$363 million, according to official trade data.
Most of that went to ports in northeastern Brazil, where
ethanol producers are leading calls for the imposition of a 20
percent tariff.
The Agriculture Ministry's secretary for international
relations, Odilson Ribeiro, told Reuters the minister sent the
request on Wednesday to the foreign trade chamber, known as
Camex, that decides on import and export rules.
The seven-minister council is due to meet on Wednesday when
the sugar and ethanol industry lobby UNICA hopes the tariff will
be approved, though the body has no deadline to decide.
Imposing a tariff on ethanol imports, which come almost
entirely from the United States, would put Brazil on a collision
course with more aggressive U.S. trade policy under President
Donald Trump.
Brazil scrapped the levy in 2010 as it lobbied for
liberalizing the ethanol trade, pressuring the United States to
remove its own import tariffs.
At a meeting on Wednesday, Brazil's sugar cane lobby UNICA
pressed Maggi, a billionaire soy producer who has not always
supported the industry, for a 16 percent tariff.
An aide to Maggi said the government was considering the
decision in the context of its wider trade implications.
"We are evaluating the impact this could have on Brazil's
overall trade relations, especially with the United States,"
the aide said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of
the matter.
NOT FAIR TRADE
U.S. ethanol producers have redirected exports to Brazil
after China reintroduced a 30 percent ethanol tariff this year.
Edward Hubbard, general counsel for the Renewable Fuels
Association that represents U.S. biofuels producers, said the
RFA, Growth Energy and the U.S. Grains Council wrote this month
to the U.S. Trade Representative about the matter, copying the
White House, USDA, and the Department of Commerce.
"Trade is not free and fair if the U.S. opens its door to
Brazilian imports but Brazil chooses to erect trade barriers to
protect its industry from competition," he told Reuters, adding
that U.S. officials had spoken to counterparts in Brazil about
the matter.
The Brazilian Energy Ministry's biofuels director, Miguel de
Oliveira, warned this week the U.S. government would retaliate
if Brazil resorted to ethanol tariffs.
Traders expect the surge in imports to continue even if a
tariff is imposed, as big players in Brazil are heavily buying
U.S. ethanol, among them Copersucar, which controls biofuel
marketer Eco-Energy LLC.
Biosev SA, a unit of trader Louis Dreyfus Co, and
Raizen - a joint venture between Brazil's largest sugar producer
Cosan and Royal Dutch Shell - are also
active buyers, traders said.
"Maybe (it will) reduce the flow a little bit but we still
expect them to maximize sugar and still need ethanol," said one
U.S. trader, on condition he was not named. He saw no more than
a 50-50 chance of tariffs because of the prospect of U.S.
retaliation.
UNICA said in a statement to Reuters the levy was needed for
environmental reasons because Brazilian sugar cane ethanol
produces less greenhouse gas emissions than U.S. corn ethanol,
helping Brazil to meet its targets under the Paris climate
change agreement.
A spokeswoman for the lobby said UNICA hoped the matter
would be settled next week.
Joel Velasco, who led UNICA's efforts to expand biofuel
markets in the last decade, said a return to tariffs was the
wrong policy at the wrong time.
"Protectionist moves are short-sighted in any climate but
especially now when the current U.S. administration would likely
retaliate disproportionately," said Velasco, Latin America
expert at Albright Stonebridge Group.
