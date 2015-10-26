BRIEF-Adidas says several parties interested in ice hockey brand
* CEO says has several interested parties for ice hockey brand CCM, sale still in initial stages Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
SAO PAULO Oct 26 Brazil's main Port of Santos is forecast to surpass record exports of 114 million tonnes set in 2013 by the end of this year, as the real's depreciation against the dollar sparks sales of local goods abroad, the state-run company Codesp that manages the port said on Monday. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
